Tareq Alaows: Faced with racist threats, a Syrian refugee abandons his candidacy for the German parliament | World News – Times of India

BERLIN: Tareq Alaows, a refugee who fled military conscription in Syria, is resuming his bid to win a seat in German parliament over security concerns after his candidacy sparked a wave of racist slurs, his Green party said on Tuesday.
“The high level of threat to me, and in particular to people close to me, is the most important reason for my withdrawal from candidacy,” Alaows said in a statement, adding that he had faced a massive amount of racism.
Alaows said last month he plans to run for the Greens in a former coal region of West Germany in a national election on September 26 – provided his application for German citizenship is approved from here there. The Greens said Alaows would have been the first refugee elected to the federal parliament.
Alaows drifted across the Aegean Sea in a rubber boat before walking most of the way since Athens in Vienna. He is one of hundreds of thousands of migrants who entered Germany after the chancellor Angela Merkel opened the borders in 2015 to refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond.
But this influx sparked a surge in support for the far right, helping propel the Anti-Immigration Alternative for Germany (AFD) into the Bundestag parliament in 2017.
Alaows drew a wave of attacks online from the far right, especially after suggesting that the words “Dem Deutschen Volke” (to the German people) on the parliament building be replaced with “For all people who live in Germany”.
Alaows, a lawyer who learned German himself by putting laws in Google Translate on his cell phone, said his experience showed the problem of racism in the country.
“My candidacy has shown that we need strong structures in all parties, politics and society to deal with structural racism and help those affected,” he said.
Opinion polls place the left-wing Greens second behind Merkel’s conservative bloc.

