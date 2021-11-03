World
Taper of the Federal Reserve: how does it work? – India time
The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it would start scaling back its asset purchase program this month, removing a first pillar of emergency monetary policy accommodation introduced in March 2020 to protect the economy from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here is a guide explaining why and how fed is reducing this key element of its support in times of crisis and what that means for the size of its future balance sheet.
What is the Fed’s asset purchase program?
The Fed has gobbled up trillions of treasury bills and mortgage backed securities (MBS) since the start of the pandemic in a process known as quantitative easing (QE) to lower prices. long-term interest rates, keep financial conditions flexible and help stimulate demand, similar to the handbook used in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.
He currently buys $ 80 billion in treasury bills and $ 40 billion in home-backed securities each month. Since the start of the program, the Fed’s balance sheet has swelled to $ 8.6 trillion from $ 4.4 trillion. An 8 trillion dollar reserve of treasury bills and MBS accounts for most of its total holdings.
Why will he start cutting back on those purchases?
The economy, which is expected to grow this year at the fastest pace since the 1980s, no longer needs such extreme support measures and keeping them in place could do more harm than good. For example, low mortgage rates have fueled a surge in house prices, but the problems now plaguing the economy are mainly supply problems while demand, which the bond buys most directly, is dynamic and not shows no signs of sagging.
“They are doing it because the economy is really strong … The economy can fend for itself,” said Julia Coronado, former Fed economist and chair of economic consultancy MacroPolicy Perspectives.
How does tapering work?
The Fed announced that in mid-November and December it would reduce the amount of purchases of Treasury securities by $ 10 billion and $ 5 billion of mortgage-backed securities. He expects to maintain that pace in the coming months, which means he would completely eliminate bond purchases by next June. The Fed doesn’t shut them down all at once “to avoid shaking up the financial markets and sending (market) rates higher than they (naturally) would be,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist of the United States at Oxford Economics.
Officials also said they could speed up or slow down the pace of purchases if necessary. The expected eight-month rate of reduction is also much faster than last time, a testament to the Fed’s confidence in the strongest recovery in decades and its desire to be able to hike rates. interest close to zero next year if inflation remains high.
What future for the Fed’s balance sheet policy?
By next June, the Fed’s balance sheet will reach just over $ 9 trillion, of which about $ 8 trillion will be bonds associated with several rounds of quantitative easing dating back to the financial crisis of last year. more than ten years. The question is what to do after that.
The last time around, the Fed started reducing its balance sheet two years after it started raising its primary short-term interest rate, also known as the fed funds rate, by not replacing securities as they mature. Fed watchers believe the central bank will also be patient and passive this time around, not least because it cut the balance sheet too much in 2018-19.
This resulted in a demand for bank reserves that exceeded the Fed’s supply, causing volatility in money markets in the short term and a turnaround by the Fed, which was forced to increase its balance sheet again to improve the functioning of financial institutions. financial markets.
But that will reduce his balance sheet, right?
Not necessarily. Last time around, the Fed focused on shrinking its balance sheet because there was some discomfort with it as an untested policy tool. Having used their balance sheet as the backbone of their policy twice since the Great Recession, “officials now understand that it will come out of the next recession and that it will be a tool in the toolbox,” Coronado said.
An option, already reported by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, would simply be to keep the balance sheet stable and let the economy develop there. As gross domestic product increased, the balance sheet would effectively shrink as a percentage of GDP, exerting less influence over time. The total toll as a percentage of nominal GDP is now almost 36%, roughly double what it was before the pandemic.
Others are not so sure, arguing that maintaining an overly large permanent balance sheet could limit its effectiveness in the next recession and could prompt the Fed to downsize again. “These numbers are important no matter how you look at them … There is reason to think about ‘normalizing’ some of these policy tools over time. I think they will probably see some benefits in this. sense that this will open a greater scope to do more quantitative easing next time, “said Matthew Luzzetti, chief American economist at Deutsche Bank.
What are Fed policymakers saying?
So far, few policy makers have weighed decisively. Fed Governor Christophe waller last month called for a narrowing of the balance sheet over the next two years by letting maturing securities pull out, like last time. Esther, President of the Kansas City Fed George said in September that the Fed may want to keep long-term rates low while maintaining a large balance sheet, but counter that stimulus with a higher federal funds rate. That, however, could increase the risk of an inverted yield curve, an argument for shrinking the balance sheet, also said George, perfectly illustrating the conundrum Fed officials face as they escalate discussions in the coming months.
Here is a guide explaining why and how fed is reducing this key element of its support in times of crisis and what that means for the size of its future balance sheet.
What is the Fed’s asset purchase program?
The Fed has gobbled up trillions of treasury bills and mortgage backed securities (MBS) since the start of the pandemic in a process known as quantitative easing (QE) to lower prices. long-term interest rates, keep financial conditions flexible and help stimulate demand, similar to the handbook used in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.
He currently buys $ 80 billion in treasury bills and $ 40 billion in home-backed securities each month. Since the start of the program, the Fed’s balance sheet has swelled to $ 8.6 trillion from $ 4.4 trillion. An 8 trillion dollar reserve of treasury bills and MBS accounts for most of its total holdings.
Why will he start cutting back on those purchases?
The economy, which is expected to grow this year at the fastest pace since the 1980s, no longer needs such extreme support measures and keeping them in place could do more harm than good. For example, low mortgage rates have fueled a surge in house prices, but the problems now plaguing the economy are mainly supply problems while demand, which the bond buys most directly, is dynamic and not shows no signs of sagging.
“They are doing it because the economy is really strong … The economy can fend for itself,” said Julia Coronado, former Fed economist and chair of economic consultancy MacroPolicy Perspectives.
How does tapering work?
The Fed announced that in mid-November and December it would reduce the amount of purchases of Treasury securities by $ 10 billion and $ 5 billion of mortgage-backed securities. He expects to maintain that pace in the coming months, which means he would completely eliminate bond purchases by next June. The Fed doesn’t shut them down all at once “to avoid shaking up the financial markets and sending (market) rates higher than they (naturally) would be,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist of the United States at Oxford Economics.
Officials also said they could speed up or slow down the pace of purchases if necessary. The expected eight-month rate of reduction is also much faster than last time, a testament to the Fed’s confidence in the strongest recovery in decades and its desire to be able to hike rates. interest close to zero next year if inflation remains high.
What future for the Fed’s balance sheet policy?
By next June, the Fed’s balance sheet will reach just over $ 9 trillion, of which about $ 8 trillion will be bonds associated with several rounds of quantitative easing dating back to the financial crisis of last year. more than ten years. The question is what to do after that.
The last time around, the Fed started reducing its balance sheet two years after it started raising its primary short-term interest rate, also known as the fed funds rate, by not replacing securities as they mature. Fed watchers believe the central bank will also be patient and passive this time around, not least because it cut the balance sheet too much in 2018-19.
This resulted in a demand for bank reserves that exceeded the Fed’s supply, causing volatility in money markets in the short term and a turnaround by the Fed, which was forced to increase its balance sheet again to improve the functioning of financial institutions. financial markets.
But that will reduce his balance sheet, right?
Not necessarily. Last time around, the Fed focused on shrinking its balance sheet because there was some discomfort with it as an untested policy tool. Having used their balance sheet as the backbone of their policy twice since the Great Recession, “officials now understand that it will come out of the next recession and that it will be a tool in the toolbox,” Coronado said.
An option, already reported by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, would simply be to keep the balance sheet stable and let the economy develop there. As gross domestic product increased, the balance sheet would effectively shrink as a percentage of GDP, exerting less influence over time. The total toll as a percentage of nominal GDP is now almost 36%, roughly double what it was before the pandemic.
Others are not so sure, arguing that maintaining an overly large permanent balance sheet could limit its effectiveness in the next recession and could prompt the Fed to downsize again. “These numbers are important no matter how you look at them … There is reason to think about ‘normalizing’ some of these policy tools over time. I think they will probably see some benefits in this. sense that this will open a greater scope to do more quantitative easing next time, “said Matthew Luzzetti, chief American economist at Deutsche Bank.
What are Fed policymakers saying?
So far, few policy makers have weighed decisively. Fed Governor Christophe waller last month called for a narrowing of the balance sheet over the next two years by letting maturing securities pull out, like last time. Esther, President of the Kansas City Fed George said in September that the Fed may want to keep long-term rates low while maintaining a large balance sheet, but counter that stimulus with a higher federal funds rate. That, however, could increase the risk of an inverted yield curve, an argument for shrinking the balance sheet, also said George, perfectly illustrating the conundrum Fed officials face as they escalate discussions in the coming months.