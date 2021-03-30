Tanzanian police say 45 people died in stampede over Magufuli tribute

Thousands of grieving citizens were trying to make their way through a stadium to pay homage to the late president.

Tanzanian police said 45 people died in a stampede in Dar-es-Salaam on March 21 as mourners paid tribute to late President John Magufuli.

The stampede took place when thousands of grieving citizens attempted to make their way through a city stadium to say goodbye to their leader, whose sudden death after a mysterious absence was announced on March 17.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to enter the stadium, and some were not patient. They tried to force their way in and it resulted in a stampede. Forty-five died in the accident, ”Dar-es-Salaam regional police commander Lazaro Mambosasa told AFP news agency on Tuesday.

Five of those who died were from the same family, Mambosasa said. A woman and four children were previously reported crushed in the Uhuru Stadium crash, although the true toll of the stampede was not announced at the time.

Mambosasa said dozens of people were also injured in the crash, but most were released from the hospital.

Magufuli’s body was transported to the main towns of Dar-es-Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar, Mwanza and Geita, before finally being buried in his ancestral village of Chato in the northwest of the country on March 26.

Tens of thousands of people came to pay their respects, lining the roads, crying and running past the coffin as a military procession passed through towns.

The stampede took place on the second day of the tributes at Uhuru Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam, when the public was allowed to pay their respects.

First woman president

Magufuli has died aged 61 from what authorities say is heart disease, after a mysterious absence of nearly three weeks, and questions remain about the real cause of his death, which the opposition says came from COVID-19.

His deputy Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as first woman president, and led the ceremonies by saying goodbye to him.

A state funeral held in the capital Dodoma the day after the stampede brought together African leaders from across the continent.

Magufuli has been praised for his massive infrastructure projects and his fight against corruption, but he has been criticized for stifling democracy and cracking down on the media, civil society and the opposition.

His legacy is also marred by his rejection of COVID, which has seen Tanzania refuse to release data or take action to curb the spread of the virus.

Hassan has vowed to “start where Magufuli left off” and all eyes are on potential changes in the country’s COVID policies.

On Tuesday, she appointed Finance Minister Philip Mpango as her deputy, which must be approved by parliament.

Last month, Mpango appeared coughing and panting at a press conference outside a hospital to dispel rumors that he had died of COVID-19.