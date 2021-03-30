World
Tanzania News: Tanzanian police say 45 people died in John Magufuli tribute stampede | World News – Times of India
DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzanian Police on Tuesday announced that 45 people had died in a stampede in Dar es Salaam on March 21 as mourners paid their final respects to the late president John Magufuli.
The crash came when thousands of grieving citizens tried to force their way into a city stadium to say goodbye to their leader, whose sudden death after a mysterious absence was announced on March 17.
“There were a lot of people who wanted to enter the stadium, and some were not patient. They tried to push their way through and it resulted in a stampede. Forty-five died in the accident,” he said. said the commander of the regional police force in Dar es Salaam. Lazaro Mambosasa told AFP.
Five of those who died were from the same family, Mambosasa said. A woman and four children were previously reported crushed in the Uhuru Stadium crash, although the true toll of the stampede was not announced at the time.
Mambosasa said several dozen were also injured in the crash, but most were released from the hospital.
Magufuli’s body was transported to major cities of Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar, Mwanza and Geita, before finally being buried in his ancestral village of Chato in the northwest of the country on March 26.
Tens of thousands of people came to pay their respects, lining the roads, crying and running past the coffin as a military procession passed through towns.
The stampede took place on the second day of the tributes at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, when the public was allowed to pay their respects.
Magufuli has died at the age of 61 from what authorities say was heart disease, after a mysterious absence of almost three weeks, and questions remain about the real cause of his death which the opposition claims stemmed from of Covid-19.
Her deputy Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as the country’s first woman president and led the farewell ceremonies.
A state funeral in the capital Dodoma the day after the stampede was attended by African leaders from across the continent.
Magufuli has been praised for his fight against corruption and massive infrastructure projects, but has been criticized for stifling democracy and cracking down on the media, civil society and the opposition.
His legacy is also marred by his Covid denial, which has seen Tanzania refuse to release data or take action to curb the spread of the virus.
Hassan has vowed to “start where Magufuli left off” and all eyes are on potential changes in the country’s policy and openness regarding Covid-19.
On Tuesday, she appointed Finance Minister Philip Mpango as her deputy, which must be approved by parliament.
Last month, Mpango appeared in a video coughing and panting at a press conference outside a hospital to dispel rumors that he had died from Covid-19.
The crash came when thousands of grieving citizens tried to force their way into a city stadium to say goodbye to their leader, whose sudden death after a mysterious absence was announced on March 17.
“There were a lot of people who wanted to enter the stadium, and some were not patient. They tried to push their way through and it resulted in a stampede. Forty-five died in the accident,” he said. said the commander of the regional police force in Dar es Salaam. Lazaro Mambosasa told AFP.
Five of those who died were from the same family, Mambosasa said. A woman and four children were previously reported crushed in the Uhuru Stadium crash, although the true toll of the stampede was not announced at the time.
Mambosasa said several dozen were also injured in the crash, but most were released from the hospital.
Magufuli’s body was transported to major cities of Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar, Mwanza and Geita, before finally being buried in his ancestral village of Chato in the northwest of the country on March 26.
Tens of thousands of people came to pay their respects, lining the roads, crying and running past the coffin as a military procession passed through towns.
The stampede took place on the second day of the tributes at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, when the public was allowed to pay their respects.
Magufuli has died at the age of 61 from what authorities say was heart disease, after a mysterious absence of almost three weeks, and questions remain about the real cause of his death which the opposition claims stemmed from of Covid-19.
Her deputy Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as the country’s first woman president and led the farewell ceremonies.
A state funeral in the capital Dodoma the day after the stampede was attended by African leaders from across the continent.
Magufuli has been praised for his fight against corruption and massive infrastructure projects, but has been criticized for stifling democracy and cracking down on the media, civil society and the opposition.
His legacy is also marred by his Covid denial, which has seen Tanzania refuse to release data or take action to curb the spread of the virus.
Hassan has vowed to “start where Magufuli left off” and all eyes are on potential changes in the country’s policy and openness regarding Covid-19.
On Tuesday, she appointed Finance Minister Philip Mpango as her deputy, which must be approved by parliament.
Last month, Mpango appeared in a video coughing and panting at a press conference outside a hospital to dispel rumors that he had died from Covid-19.
Source link