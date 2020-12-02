Tanzania: Magufuli’s growing authoritarianism is no exception

The recent re-election of John Magufuli, President of Tanzania, by a landslide, whether achieved by fair or bad means, has heightened fears about the re-emergence or perhaps the consolidation of authoritarianism in Africa. While some have lauded Magufuli’s leadership over the past five years, others have condemned him, especially his human rights record and the crackdown on the opposition.

However, when talking about authoritarianism in Tanzania, it is important to pay attention to the political and socio-economic dynamics at play. I argue that what is happening in the country is not unique to it, but rather is part of it. in a continental trend.

Upon independence, most African governments inherited states which were larger or smaller empty spaces, of course with variations across the continent. Population densities in Africa were among the lowest in the world. Many African states had few concentrated urban centers, and the vast majority of Africans in the mid-twentieth century lived in small colonies in the so-called hinterlands.

Threats to the power of the newly independent governments came mainly from members of the government and the military, or from the urban population. Maintaining control therefore involved a number of strategies.

First, African leaders had to undertake a coup test: in most cases, this meant redeeming opponents by distributing high-level jobs in government, state-owned enterprises and parastatals and establishing a preferential economic regulation that created and licensed cronies. In the military, vital posts were often reserved for people with a particular ethnic or religious loyalty to leaders.

Second, there was a need for responsiveness to the urban population, mainly through subsidies for urban necessities, such as basic food, fuel, utilities and housing.

Third, there is a need to cut or at least delay the connection between rural and urban areas. This has been achieved primarily by not extending the road network or electrical infrastructure to rural areas.

Fourth, Pan-Africanism, Communism and African socialism provided the ideological glue to hold together the otherwise legalistic and administrative states bequeathed by colonialism.

These strategies have worked well for some time due to generally small populations and even smaller urban populations. But in recent decades, the situation has changed, driven by a few important trends.

Since 2000, the populations of many African states have doubled, with people under the age of 30 remaining in the majority. Many of these states have experienced accelerated urbanization and the urban population has grown exponentially. For example, Tanzania’s population exceeded 30 million in 2000; in 2020, it rose to nearly 60 million. The number of city dwellers has almost tripled, from 7 million to 20 million.

Urbanization, however, has not necessarily led to poverty reduction. Although poverty rates in Africa appear to have declined slightly from 54% in 1990 to 41% in 2015, the number of poor fell from 278 million in 1990 to 413 million in 2015.

The more sophisticated Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2020 shows that in sub-Saharan Africa, 71.9% of people in rural areas (466 million people) and 25.2% (92 million people) in urban areas are multidimensionally poor . In Tanzania, nearly half of the population lives on $ 1.90 or less per day (in 2011 purchasing power parity), although the growth rate of gross domestic product has remained consistently above 4% since 2000 .

It has a lot to do with the World Bank and the Structural Adjustment Programs (SAPs) of the International Monetary Fund, which many African countries had to accept in order to access international loans. The provisions of these SAPs aim to dismantle state policies which are invaluable tools for social and economic control; these include complex economic regulation, state-owned enterprises, state subsidies, and inflated state payrolls.

As a result, African states have more people living in poverty in urban areas to pacify with fewer tools to do so.

Despite the major challenges, African states have not been inclined to collapse (that is, to disappear completely from the world map). Unlike countries like Yugoslavia, East Germany and the Soviet Union, African states, as weak as they are, have persisted. The Soviet Union may have been a stronger state than Nigeria, but Nigeria is still there, and the Soviet Union is not.

If state collapse is not an option, then African countries have only three more. The first option is to embrace the free market, the rule of law and democracy and seek to reduce poverty through job creation and social protection. This is the model the West has promoted, at least rhetorically, through the Washington Consensus. Let’s call it neoliberalism.

The second is to seek to reduce poverty through stronger economic and social control, which may include suppressing the political aspirations of the opposition. This option has become all the more attractive with the rise of China on the international scene; its one-party system combined with state capitalism and a focus on massive infrastructure development has lifted unprecedented numbers of people out of poverty in record time. Let’s call this model authoritarian developmentalism.

The third option is the state of failure. It is a state that exists only on paper and has an official government that lacks internal sovereignty, while authority is distributed among several centers – tribal or ethnic structures and armed groups. The third option is a default position that a state occupies when all strategies have failed, as in the case of Somalia, Central African Republic, Libya and Democratic Republic of Congo (to some extent).

In the 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, African leaders overwhelmingly opted for the first option. But neoliberalism did not work well for most of them, because in many cases it did not significantly reduce poverty thanks to the Washington consensus and did not prevent the apparent decline of poverty. democracy in Africa.

As a result, most African leaders are now considering the second option of authoritarian development, which Magufuli of Tanzania also clearly chose. This means that the Tanzanian president’s growing authoritarianism is a phenomenon, not an incident, and has less to do with his personality than with the circumstances in which Tanzania and many other African countries find themselves. There may be variations in the way this plays out but authoritarian developmentalism is on the rise in Africa.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.