Tanzania helpline calls time on marriage and child abuse

It was 3 a.m. on a Friday afternoon when Grace *, a counselor with the National Child Helpline in Tanzania, received a call from a worried teacher in Msalala, a small town in the remote Shinyanga region of northwestern Tanzania. ‘Is. African country.

One of her brightest students, 13-year-old Eliza *, had not attended school that day following disturbing rumors that her parents were planning to marry her. She learned that they had accepted a dowry payment from the bridegroom’s family. The man chosen for Eliza was 35 years old, more than 22 years her senior.

On a recent two-day visit to Tanzania, UNFPAThe Executive Director of Dr. Natalia Kanem, met advisers at National helpline for children, in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. The helpline is managed by C-Sema, a national NGO, in collaboration with the government.

UNFPA / Ericky Boniphace UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem (left) visits the National Child Helpline headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The free service 116, available on all mobile networks in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, answers approximately 3,500 calls per day from women and children at risk of violence, as well as members of the family and the community. community who report abuse.

The helpline reported an increase in calls during the COVID pandemic, as school closures have made children more vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

Trained volunteer counselors like Grace provide support to women and youth 24/7. Counselors also liaise with support networks and protection systems in callers’ locality to provide assistance. additional.

Eliza’s story has a happy ending. As a result of Grace’s coordination with local government authorities and Msalala District social welfare officers, officers from the Police Gender and Children Bureau visited Eliza’s parents and the marriage did not did not take place.

A community effort

Dr Kanem expressed his gratitude to C-Sema and the advisers for their dedication to advancing gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of women and youth, including through the use of digital platforms and new technologies.

Despite the progress and the Government’s commitment to address gender inequalities and discrimination, as outlined in the five-year national action plans to end violence against women and children, violence remains a daily reality for many women and adolescent girls.

UNFPA Tanzania supports efforts to end gender-based violence and strengthen protection systems across the country.In addition to supporting the National Child Helpline, it also works with police officers who staff units specialized surveys on gender and children that meet the needs of women and children. girls and other one-stop-shop support services that provide holistic care in one place to ensure that victims of violence do not have to travel from place to place for medical care, psychosocial support or legal assistance.

Community centers, where women support each other and take the lead in ending violence in their communities, have also been established.

Empower men and boys as agents of change

Efforts to end violence are not just about empowering women and girls. Men and boys, as well as traditional and community leaders, are also included in the conversations in recognition of their role and contribution to gender equality. Through broad community outreach, UNFPA partners encourage discussions about harmful stereotypes of masculinity and positive ways to support the rights of women and girls.

Engaging men to empower other men is key to creating the foundation for greater equality and they should not be left out or left behind, Dr Kanem stressed. “Every girl and boy should be valued and should learn that expressing their right and empowerment should not be centered on dominating others.”

Support government-led efforts

During her visit to Tanzania, Dr Kanem met the country’s first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who expressed Tanzania’s commitment to end preventable maternal and child deaths, gender-based violence and harmful practices, including including female genital mutilation.

Dr Kanem praised the leadership of the government and reaffirmed UNFPA support for Tanzania to achieve development goals and stronger and more inclusive socio-economic growth with the aim of leaving no one behind.

* name changed to protect identity.