Talks between UK Prince Harry and brother William ‘not productive’, friend says – Times of India
LONDON: Great Britain Prince harry spoke to his older brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghanof Oprah winfrey interview but the interviews were “not productive,” a friend of the couple said on Tuesday.
During the interview broadcast by US broadcaster CBS on March 7, Meghan said that an anonymous member of the royal family asked how dark the skin of their son Archie could be when he was born, while Harry told his father, heir to the throne. Prince Charles had let him down and he had felt trapped.
In an engagement last Thursday, Prince William said he had yet to speak to his brother but intended to do so, telling reporters: ‘We are really not a racist family “.
CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King said she spoke to Harry and Meghan over the weekend and a conversation had taken place between the brothers.
“That’s right, Harry talked to his brother and he talked to his dad too, and the word I was given was these conversations weren’t productive, but they’re happy to at least have started a conversation, ”she said.
William Kensington Palace’s office has not commented on King’s remarks.
Harry and Meghan’s interview plunged the British the monarchy in its greatest crisis since the death of William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.
It came after Buckingham Palace said it was investigating allegations of intimidation made against Meghan by aides before she and Harry gave up their royal roles to move to California last year.
“I think what still upsets them is that the palace keeps saying they want to solve the problem in private, but they have all these fake stories that are very disparaging against Meghan,” King said.
“I think it’s frustrating for them to see this is a racial conversation about the Royal Family when they have always wanted the Royal Family to step in and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate fake stories and who definitely have a racial bias. ”
Queen Elizabeth, 94, said the royal family were saddened by the difficult experiences of her grandson Harry and his wife.
“The issues raised, in particular that of race, are cause for concern. While some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be treated by the family in private,” Buckingham Palace said in a March 9 statement.
Earlier, former United States First Lady Michelle Obama had said Meghan’s memories of a remark about the possible color of her son’s skin were heartbreaking and that she hoped the experiences of Meghan would be a lesson for the world.
Obama told NBC News: “I got the feeling it was heartbreaking to hear, that she felt like she was in her own family – her own family thought differently from her.”
“As I said before, race is not a new construct in this world for people of color, so it was not a total surprise to hear his feelings and make them articulate,” he said. she declared.
“I think what I’m hoping for, and what I’m thinking about, is that this is first and foremost a family. I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a moment of learning for all of us. ”
