Talking trash: Jerusalem Bin thanks you for not littering

JERUSALEM (AP) – If all you ask for is a simple thank you in return for not littering, this is the trash for you.

A trash can installed next to a bus stop in Jerusalem this week applauds those who use it. Drop off some trash and a recording of a child’s voice says “Thank you very much! “

This is part of an initiative by local residents to clean the streets in the city’s Pat neighborhood. Jerusalem is known for its world famous religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. But it’s also a crowded modern city of nearly a million people, with the earthly plagues of traffic, potholes and litter.

Garbage cans, which have also appeared in some European cities, are equipped with solar panels, sensors and a device that expresses appreciation in various voices when something falls into them.

“Our neighborhood is dirty and we want to make a difference,” said Talya Tomer, a local resident and street artist. “We want to have clean, clean, beautiful and pleasant streets to walk. “

In keeping with the Jewish Sabbath, a volunteer turns off the device every Friday at sunset.

Similar trash cans that talk or make funny noises have been deployed in London, Berlin and other cities to deter litter.

The Jerusalem Municipality offers its support to such initiatives in order to improve the appearance of the city.