Talk to the moon: Europe presents a plan of lunar satellites – Times of India

BERLIN: The European Space Agency on Thursday presented a vision to put satellites into orbit around the moon that would facilitate future missions to Earth’s closest neighbor.

The plan, dubbed “Moonlight,” would see ESA offer communications and navigation services to any country wishing to conduct lunar exploration missions.

By leveraging the services provided from lunar orbit, space agencies could design their lunar landers without the need for cumbersome communication and navigation devices on board. This would free up space to carry other cargo, making each launch more profitable, said Paul Verhoef, ESA’s director of navigation.

The project is based on one of the agency’s strengths: the launch of satellites to provide services to third parties. ESA has a fleet of Earth-orbiting observation satellites that provide meteorological, climate and other data to public and commercial enterprises.

It also has a constellation of navigation satellites, known as Galileo, which provide highly accurate global positioning data to compete with the US-based GPS system.

But it also highlights the weakness of the European agency: unlike the United States, China or India, ESA has no ambitious lunar exploration program. Instead, ESA hopes to partner with NASA to build a “lunar gateway” which would serve as a starting point for future lunar missions.

The proposal presented by ESA on Thursday will see two international consortia devising ways to build a reliable and dedicated lunar communication and navigation service.

The first satellite of this type, called the “Lunar Pathfinder”, will be operational in 2024.

David Parker, ESA’s director of human and robotic exploration, said the agency’s member states would receive a formal proposal for a constellation next year.

“If approved, the project could get full steam ahead in early 2023 to ensure it will be up and running within four or five years,” he said.