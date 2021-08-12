World
Taliban within two hours of Kabul after fall of Ghazni – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The Taliban invaded Ghazni on Thursday, making it the 10th of 34 Afghan provincial capitals to fall in less than a week. The insurgents are now within 90 miles of Kabul, the country’s capital, and control nearly a third of Afghanistan.
The fall of Ghazni, capital of its eponymous province, means that the Taliban now control the most important highway connecting Kabul to the south of the country. It also means that they effectively cut off the president Achraf Ghanigovernment ties with major provinces like Kandahar, Helmand and Farah. Intensive fighting had taken place around Ghazni for days.
Ghazni, an ancient city, was the seat of Mahmoud of Ghazni, the first of Turkish Mamluk origin Ghaznavids and the conqueror who some historians say invaded India 17 times and looted the temple of Somnath in 1025 CE.
Speaking to the media, a member of the Ghazni provincial council said the Taliban have taken most of the city, including the governor’s compound, while Afghan forces currently control a police base on the outskirts of the city. city.
As Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flies to northern cities like Mazar-e-Sharif to ask for help from warlords, the Taliban’s march to besiege the capital is picking up hourly .
The country’s interior ministry, meanwhile, said Afghan police arrested Ghazni governor. Mohamed Dawood Laghmani and his deputy in Maidan Wardak province, south of Kabul, after fleeing the provincial capital.
In southern Afghanistan, insurgents, who have besieged Kandahar for weeks, claim to have taken control of the prison and released more than 1,000 detainees. While the Afghan government has not confirmed the takeover of the prison, the militant group shared a video showing the prisoners walking outside the prison.
In Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province in the south, militants have taken control of the regional police headquarters. According to government sources, some police officers surrendered while others retreated to the neighboring governor’s office, still controlled by Afghan forces. Fighting between the Taliban and government forces has been going on for weeks in Lashkar Gah.
As the Taliban take control of the north, west and south of the country and may soon begin marching on Kabul, the national capital, the inability of the West-trained and equipped Afghan defense forces to retake control. lost ground is worrying their supporters in the West.
Reminding the Afghan government of US efforts, the US president Joe biden said Wednesday: “We have spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We have trained and equipped over 300,000 Afghan forces with modern equipment. Afghan leaders must come together. They have to fight for themselves, to fight for their nation.
The fall of Ghazni, capital of its eponymous province, means that the Taliban now control the most important highway connecting Kabul to the south of the country. It also means that they effectively cut off the president Achraf Ghanigovernment ties with major provinces like Kandahar, Helmand and Farah. Intensive fighting had taken place around Ghazni for days.
Ghazni, an ancient city, was the seat of Mahmoud of Ghazni, the first of Turkish Mamluk origin Ghaznavids and the conqueror who some historians say invaded India 17 times and looted the temple of Somnath in 1025 CE.
Speaking to the media, a member of the Ghazni provincial council said the Taliban have taken most of the city, including the governor’s compound, while Afghan forces currently control a police base on the outskirts of the city. city.
As Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flies to northern cities like Mazar-e-Sharif to ask for help from warlords, the Taliban’s march to besiege the capital is picking up hourly .
The country’s interior ministry, meanwhile, said Afghan police arrested Ghazni governor. Mohamed Dawood Laghmani and his deputy in Maidan Wardak province, south of Kabul, after fleeing the provincial capital.
In southern Afghanistan, insurgents, who have besieged Kandahar for weeks, claim to have taken control of the prison and released more than 1,000 detainees. While the Afghan government has not confirmed the takeover of the prison, the militant group shared a video showing the prisoners walking outside the prison.
In Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province in the south, militants have taken control of the regional police headquarters. According to government sources, some police officers surrendered while others retreated to the neighboring governor’s office, still controlled by Afghan forces. Fighting between the Taliban and government forces has been going on for weeks in Lashkar Gah.
As the Taliban take control of the north, west and south of the country and may soon begin marching on Kabul, the national capital, the inability of the West-trained and equipped Afghan defense forces to retake control. lost ground is worrying their supporters in the West.
Reminding the Afghan government of US efforts, the US president Joe biden said Wednesday: “We have spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We have trained and equipped over 300,000 Afghan forces with modern equipment. Afghan leaders must come together. They have to fight for themselves, to fight for their nation.