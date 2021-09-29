World
taliban: Who exactly is the supreme leader of the Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada? – India time
KANDAHAR: The Talibanthe supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada is now the most influential person in Afghanistan, yet he remains a recluse, relegated to the shadows.
Hollie Mc Kay, writing in the New York Post, said images of him circulating the internet appeared to be years old. Moreover, his inability to address the public has sparked a new wave of plots – even within Taliban circles – that he is no longer alive.
However, the new supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would pull the strings and meet his close confidants, waiting for the “right time” to face the curious world, the New York Post reported.
Akhundzada has led the Taliban since May 2016, after his predecessor Mullah Akhtar Mansour was killed in a drone strike. He has the final say on everything political, military and religious – and in the same vein as the Supreme Leader of neighboring Iran Ali Khamenei – can make or break the already deeply divided and bloodied nation, McKay said.
According to a Kandahar resident, a 22-year-old named Zabiullah said Akhundzada arrived in town just two weeks ago. It was his first visit to the region – with a security team of 10 to 15 people – since the Taliban takeover.
Akhundzada is said to have resided in Quetta, Pakistan during the group’s years of insurgency. Still, we’re told he’s now in Kandahar, given the Taliban’s rise to power, The New York Post reported.
Believed to be around 50 to 60 years old and born in the province’s Takhta Pul district, the leader is said to have a religious and academic background with no direct battlefield experience.
Akhundzada was not a founding member of the Emirate, but built up a loyal following among the pioneers of the militant jihadist faction. In addition, Akundzada has personally taught Islamic studies to dozens of Taliban commanders and fighters, garnering internal worship for his classic and faithful Islamic interpretations and legal knowledge, McKay said.
He served the Taliban as the leader of the Sharia courts during the 1990s, initiating the draconian punishment inflicted on the Afghan people – from stoning for adultery and public executions for murder to the members’ section for theft and flogging for violating strict dress codes.
During the tenure, the dreaded “morality police” first took to the streets, and a range of other rules and regulations were enforced, including bans on films, music and educating people. girls, McKay said.
Meanwhile, the fatwas were finalized by the then leader, Omar, and Akhundzada is now expected to have such authority.
In a public statement released hours after the fall of Kabul, the shadowy leader vowed he would “work hard to uphold Islamic rules and Sharia law” throughout Afghanistan.
All current – and future – ministers in the interim government, who so far have not included minorities or women, need her consent. Under Akhundzada’s leadership, the Taliban began talks with the United States, signing the controversial Doha deal in early 2020, McKay said.
