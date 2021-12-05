World
Taliban: US and West denounce Taliban for “summary assassinations” of former security forces – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States Saturday led a group of Western nations and allies in condemning the Taliban on the “summary killings” of former members of the Afghan security forces reported by rights groups, demanding rapid investigations.
“We are deeply concerned at reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces, as documented by Human Rights Watch and others,” a US statement read. , the European Union, Australia, Great Britain, Japan and others, which was published by the State Department.
The countries said the rights violations “contradict” the amnesty for the former security forces announced by the Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in August as the United States-backed government in Acceptance and the country’s army collapsed.
