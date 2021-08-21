World
Taliban to unveil new Afghan government framework in weeks, official says – Times of India
KABUL: The Taliban aim to unveil a new governance framework for Afghanistan in the coming weeks, a spokesperson for islamist movement said on Saturday, after the insurgent takeover of the South Asian nation quickly.
“Taliban legal, religious and foreign policy experts aim to present the new governance framework in the coming weeks,” the official told Reuters.
The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week’s lightning takeover, but ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by US-led forces for having sheltered Al-Qaeda activists behind the September 11 attacks.
Taliban pledge to account, investigate reports of retaliation in Afghanistan
The Taliban will be responsible for their actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities committed by operatives, an official from the militant Islamist group told Reuters on Saturday.
The official, who requested anonymity, added that the group planned to prepare a new model for governing Afghanistan in the coming weeks.
It has been barely a week since the Taliban completed a rapid takeover of the country, finally entering Kabul last Sunday without firing a shot.
Since then, individual Afghans and international aid and defense groups have reported harsh retaliation against protests and roundups by those who previously held government positions, criticized the Taliban, or worked with the Americans.
“We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians,” the official said. “If the Talibs (members) tackle these public order issues, they will be investigated.”
He added, “We can understand panic, stress and anxiety. People think we won’t be responsible, but we won’t.”
Although the Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since their takeover, the group ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, before being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering Al-Qaeda militants behind the September 11 attacks.
Former officials have told harrowing stories of hiding from the Taliban in recent days as gunmen have been going door to door. A family of 16 described running to the bathroom, the lights off and the children’s mouths covered, fearing for their lives.
The new framework to govern the country would not be a democracy by Western definition but “it will protect the rights of everyone”, added the official.
“Taliban legal, religious and foreign policy experts aim to present the new governance framework in the coming weeks,” he said.
Chaos at the airport
The chaos at Kabul airport, besieged by thousands of people desperate to flee, was not the responsibility of the Taliban, he added. “The West could have had a better plan to evacuate.”
Armed Taliban operatives around the airport urged those without travel documents to return home. At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.
US evacuation flights from Kabul airport paused for more than six hours on Friday, as US authorities searched for countries willing to accept people fleeing Afghanistan. They resumed later in the day.
As Western countries struggled to speed up the pace of evacuations amid chaos and reports of Taliban violence, US President Joe Biden faced criticism of planning for the withdrawal of US troops and the rapid takeover of the Islamist militants.
“I saw no doubt about our credibility from our allies,” Biden told reporters after delivering a White House speech on Friday. “… In fact, it’s the exact opposite that I have … we act diligently, we act, we commit to what we said we would do.”
He insisted that any Americans who wished would be evacuated and that around 18,000 people had been airlifted since July.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the situation outside Kabul airport “very dire and difficult”, as several member countries insisted that evacuations continue beyond the US deadline of August 31.
Biden did not extend that deadline, despite calls – internationally and nationally from fellow Democrats as well as opposition Republicans – to keep troops in Afghanistan for as long as needed to bring every American home.
Biden said he couldn’t predict what the end result would be in Afghanistan, where the United States and its allies fought a 20-year war.
But he pledged to work with other countries to establish “difficult conditions” for any cooperation or recognition from the Taliban, based on their human rights record.
“They’re looking to gain some legitimacy, they’re going to have to figure out how they’re going to keep this country,” he said.
“And there are going to be tough conditions, tough conditions that we’re going to apply that will depend on … how they treat women and girls, how they treat their citizens.”
