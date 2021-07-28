World
Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not be a base for separatists – Times of India
KABUL: A high level Taliban A delegation visiting China assured Beijing that the group would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for plotting against another country, an insurgent spokesman said on Wednesday.
The delegation is in China for talks with officials in Beijing, spokesman Mohammad Naeem told AFP, as insurgents continue a large-scale offensive across Afghanistan, including in areas in the along their common border.
Their border is only 76 kilometers long – and at a rugged high altitude with no road crossings – but Beijing fears Afghanistan may be used as a staging ground for Uyghur separatists in Xinjiang.
“The Islamic Emirate has assured China that Afghan soil will not be used against the security of any country,” Naeem said.
“They (China) promised not to interfere in the affairs of Afghanistan, but rather to help solve the problems and restore peace.”
Taliban officials have stepped up their international diplomacy in recent months, seeking global recognition for when they hope to return to power.
They have made considerable progress across Afghanistan since May, when US-led foreign forces began the final stage of a withdrawal due to be completed next month.
Beijing hosted a Taliban delegation in 2019, but the devious links with the insurgents go back longer, via Pakistan.
Communist Party leaders in Beijing and the fundamentalist Taliban have little ideological common ground, but experts believe shared pragmatism could see mutual benefit outweighing sensitive differences.
For Beijing, a stable and cooperative administration in Kabul would pave the way for an expansion of its Belt and Road initiative in Afghanistan and across the Central Asian republics.
The Taliban, meanwhile, would see China as a crucial source of investment and economic support.
“China can face the Taliban … but they still find the Taliban’s religious agenda and motivations uncomfortable by nature,” Andrew Small, author of “The China-Pakistan Axis,” told AFP.
“They have never been sure of the Taliban’s willingness or ability to enforce agreements on issues such as housing Uyghur militants.”
The Taliban’s campaign has so far seen them seize dozens of districts, border crossings and surround several provincial capitals.
Government forces have abandoned some rural districts without a fight, but are struggling to defend the provincial capitals even as the insurgents tighten the noose around the towns.
Human rights groups have accused insurgents of committing atrocities in territories under their control, including in the border town of Spin Boldak, where Afghan officials accuse Taliban fighters of killing around 100 civilians.
The nine-member Taliban team in China is led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder of the extremist movement.
