Taliban: Taliban victory sparks hopes for peace in rural Afghanistan – Times of India
DASHTAN: In villages that once bore the brunt of frontline fighting in Afghanistan, Taliban the victory broke a cycle of airstrikes, shootings and funerals.
The extremist takeover of Kabul and the sudden collapse in August of the US-backed regime shocked the world and upended the freedoms of Afghans, especially enjoyed by the urban middle class.
But far from the big cities, where little of the international aid worth billions of dollars has ever been reached, many believe that the regime of the Islamist movement could end the fighting and hope to end it. Corruption.
“I would give anything for the Taliban,” 72-year-old said Maky as she prepared the cotton fiber in her hardened hands with a group of other women in Dashtan, an isolated farming colony in northern Balkh province.
“Now there is no more firing noise,” she told AFP. “The war is over and we are happy with the Taliban.”
Desperately poor, the villagers prepare for winter by drying animal droppings to use as fuel.
A bitter breeze raises dust in the central cemetery, where the graves of Taliban fighters are now decorated with trinkets and colorful flags.
In one of the well-tended plots is the son of an 82-year-old village elder Hajifat Khan, which celebrated the victory of the Islamists.
“The men and women of this village are Taliban supporters, young and old,” he said, cross-legged in a neighbor’s house.
“Now I am satisfied. Now there are no more infidels,” he told AFP, adding that he was beaten by a local pro-government militia just before the takeover. to be able to.
He said Dashtan – about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of the town of Balkh – was a thriving community with more than 60 families.
After many fled fighting and poverty, only a handful of families remain among eroded foundations, collapsed domed roofs and empty homes.
A US-led invasion toppled the brutal and repressive Taliban regime in 2001, after which two decades of military intervention by NATO forces followed.
A democratic government was restored, women were again allowed to work and study, and a vocal civil society was rebuilt.
But allegations of corruption and electoral fraud plagued government institutions, justice was slow and ineffective, and foreign troops were marred by accusations of collusion with warlords, abuse of Afghans, and disrespect for them. local customs.
Thousands of civilians have been killed or injured each year in Taliban insurgent attacks and airstrikes by US-led forces, with progress largely limited to cities as the worst of the war rages in the provinces. rural areas.
Mohamed Nasir earns 200-300 Afghans (two to three US dollars) a day in a cotton field on the outskirts of the historic town of Balkh, a few meters from the 9th-century Noh Gonbad Mosque, considered the first Islamic building in Afghanistan .
He weighs the white crop on a scale hanging from a tree, before stuffing it into huge orange bags, ready to be collected.
Nasir said he did not support either side in the conflict that raged for most of his life.
“I was against both because I wanted peace,” the 24-year-old from the neighboring village of Zawlakai told AFP. “I didn’t want to fight.”
At another nearby plantation, Farima, 26, is one of dozens of women and children harvesting cotton in the sun, wrapped in the wind.
During the war, she avoided leaving her home for fear of being hurt.
With the end of the cotton picking season, she now works the land every day with her daughters Asma, 10, and Husna, 9, and her son. Barktula, only three years old.
Pickers in the fields of Dawlatabad district are paid around 10 Afghanis (11 cents of US dollar) per kilogram, each making 200-300 Afghanis.
Wearing pink rubber gloves to protect her hands from the sharp bolls of cotton plants, Farima told AFP it was hard work.
“But what else can I do? ” she said.
For her, life since the Taliban took power remains unstable and exhausting.
While the end of the conflict is a relief, hardship and insecurity endure.
“What change has happened? We are still hungry and there are no jobs,” she said.
Looming economic disaster means the Taliban’s window to retain their loyalty may be short.
Essentials like cooking oil, rice and tomato paste are now much more expensive after the national currency, the Afghani, depreciated and the country’s reserves were frozen abroad.
Afghanistan is now home to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with more than half of Afghans expected to suffer from “acute food insecurity” this winter as severe drought devastates the country.
In neighboring Samangan province, where 93 percent of the 440,000 inhabitants live in the countryside, Noor Mohammad Sedaqat grows onions, carrots, okra, tomatoes and pumpkins.
In the months leading up to the takeover, he was caught in the crossfire between government forces in the west and the Taliban in the east.
On one occasion, a group of farmers was mistaken for the Taliban by a local militia and narrowly avoided being killed, he said.
Sedaqat’s position on the front line meant that he dared not swear allegiance to either the Taliban or the government.
“If we went to one side, the other would beat us, and vice versa,” he said.
The 28-year-old father of nine, who works land in Yakatut village, about 20 kilometers from the provincial capital Aybak, says the new government has reduced crime and corruption.
But his income is collapsing.
He hitchhikes in Aybak every one to two weeks to sell his produce at the bazaar and hopes to earn 6,000-7,000 Afghans per trip.
But the morning he spoke to AFP, he only won 3,000 Afghans for 10 to 12 days of work.
“If it continues like this, we can’t be happy with the Taliban,” he told AFP as his children munched on sunflower seeds.
” What can we do ? How can we survive?
Sixteen members of Sedaqat’s family sleep in a one-room hut made of stone and mud measuring six meters by three (20 feet by 10 feet).
He hopes that the Taliban will gain international recognition and that trade with Afghanistan’s neighbors will expand.
“If they take care of the poor, we will be satisfied, but not if they trample on us,” he said.
