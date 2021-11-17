World
Taliban: Taliban urge US Congress to release Afghan assets – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The Taliban Wednesday urged the American congress relax the sanctions and release Afghanistan‘s as the country faces economic turmoil.
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a statement posted online that the frozen assets were harming the public, from the health sector to education and other services. His comments after the Taliban took control of the country in August, come a day after the World Food Program warned millions of people in Afghanistan face poverty – and as an explosion rocked Acceptance for the third time in a week.
“US sanctions have not only disrupted trade and business, but humanitarian aid as well,” he said in an open letter to US lawmakers.
The World Food Program warned on Tuesday that 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of “famine-like conditions” and that an additional 14.1 million are acutely food insecure.
According to the WFP report, 600,000 displaced people and the drought in the country exacerbate poverty.
The country is also grappling with attacks primarily targeting civilians following the Taliban takeover.
An explosion hit a minibus in a Shiite neighborhood in western Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one and injuring three others, a Taliban official said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation was ongoing. He did not develop.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Saturday for an explosion that left one dead and five injured. A roadside bomb hit a taxi in Kabul on Monday, injuring two people.
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a statement posted online that the frozen assets were harming the public, from the health sector to education and other services. His comments after the Taliban took control of the country in August, come a day after the World Food Program warned millions of people in Afghanistan face poverty – and as an explosion rocked Acceptance for the third time in a week.
“US sanctions have not only disrupted trade and business, but humanitarian aid as well,” he said in an open letter to US lawmakers.
The World Food Program warned on Tuesday that 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of “famine-like conditions” and that an additional 14.1 million are acutely food insecure.
According to the WFP report, 600,000 displaced people and the drought in the country exacerbate poverty.
The country is also grappling with attacks primarily targeting civilians following the Taliban takeover.
An explosion hit a minibus in a Shiite neighborhood in western Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one and injuring three others, a Taliban official said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation was ongoing. He did not develop.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Saturday for an explosion that left one dead and five injured. A roadside bomb hit a taxi in Kabul on Monday, injuring two people.