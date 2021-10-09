World
Taliban: Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Islamic State – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The Taliban Saturday ruled out cooperation with the United States to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, taking an uncompromising stance on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between former enemies since America withdrew from the country in August.
Senior Taliban officials and US officials are due to meet on Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of Qatar’s Persian Gulf state. Officials on both sides said issues included the containment of extremist groups and the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country. The Taliban have shown flexibility in evacuations.
Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press that there would be no cooperation with Washington to prosecute ISIS’s increasingly active affiliate in Afghanistan. IS has taken responsibility for a number of attacks, including a suicide bombing that killed 46 minority Shia Muslims and injured dozens while praying in a mosque.
“We are able to attack Daesh independently,” Shaheen said, when asked if the Taliban would work with the United States to contain the Islamic State affiliate. He used an Arabic acronym for IS.
IS has carried out relentless assaults on the country’s Shia Muslims since its emergence in eastern Afghanistan in 2014. IS is also considered the greatest threat to the United States.
The weekend’s meetings in Doha are the first since US forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August, ending a 20-year military presence, and the Taliban came to power in the country. The United States has made it clear that the talks are not a preamble to recognition.
The talks also follow two days of difficult talks between Pakistani officials and the US Deputy Secretary of State. Wendy sherman in Islamabad. Afghanistan was also at the center of these talks. Pakistani officials have urged the United States to engage with the new Afghan leadership and release billions of dollars in international funds to prevent an economic collapse.
Pakistan also had a message for the Taliban, urging them to become more inclusive and to pay attention to human rights and its minority ethnic and religious groups.
Afghan Shiite clerics attacked Taliban leaders after Friday’s attack, demanding greater protection of their places of worship. The IS affiliate claimed responsibility and identified the suicide bomber as a Uyghur Muslim. The claim said the attack targeted both the Shiites and the Taliban for their alleged desire to expel Uyghurs to meet China’s demands. It is the deadliest attack since foreign troops left Afghanistan in late August.
Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the U.S.-based Wilson Center, said Friday’s attack could be a harbinger of more violence. Most of the Uyghur militants belong to the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which has found safe haven in the border areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan for decades.
“If (IS) ‘s claim is true, China’s concerns about terrorism in (Afghanistan) – to which the Taliban claim to be receptive – will increase,” he tweeted after the attack.
Both Afghanistan and Pakistan want to reap the economic benefits expected from China’s multibillion-wide Belt and Road Initiative project linking Beijing to Central and South Asia. They have been prepared to ignore China’s persecution of its Uyghur Muslim population. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid last month called China’s project the region’s most important economic enterprise.
During the Doha talks, U.S. officials will also seek to force Taliban leaders to commit to allowing Americans and other foreign nationals to leave Afghanistan, as well as Afghans who have previously worked for the military or the US government and other Afghan allies, a US official said. .
The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak officially about the meetings.
The Biden administration has responded to questions and complaints about the slow pace of US-facilitated evacuations from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since the US withdrawal.
