Taliban: Taliban resume passport services for Afghans – Times of India
KABUL: The Taliban Tuesday resumed passport services to Afghans.
The Interior Ministry said that for the time being, the new passports will be issued with the title of “Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” reported Tolo News.
Saeed Khosti, head of the media department of the Interior Ministry, told a press conference that at the moment, the new passports will be issued with their old title – the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
Khosti added that all employees of the passport department have been urged to return to work.
According to the Taliban, at least 25,000 passports are ready to be issued in the first place.
The interim head of department, Alim Gul Haqqani, who appeared at a press conference in his office, said their services had also resumed in the provinces, Tolo News reported.
Ministry officials say in the past two months at least 170,000 people have applied for passports.
Officials also said they have enough passport booklets and there will be no need to print new passports in the next eight months, Tolo News reported.
Passport services to Afghans were halted after the fall of the previous government (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) on August 15.
