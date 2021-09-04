Taliban surround Panjshir Valley as resistance continues

Fighting was reported on Saturday between the Taliban and resistance forces in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, the last region of Afghanistan to resist the armed group.

A spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Resistance Front (NRF), which brings together opposition forces loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud, said Taliban forces had reached the heights of Darband, on the border between the province of Kapisa and the Panjshir, but were pushed back.

“The defense of the stronghold of Afghanistan is unbreakable,” Fahim Dashty said in a tweet.

A Taliban source said fighting continued in Panjshir but progress had been slowed by anti-personnel mines placed on the road leading to the capital Bazarak and the provincial governor’s compound. “The mine clearance and the offensives are both happening at the same time,” the source said.

Faced with the challenge of turning from rebels into rulers, the Taliban appear determined to quell Panjshir resistance before announcing who will rule the country following Monday’s US troop withdrawal, which was supposed to end two decades of war. .

But the Panjshir, which for nearly a decade resisted the occupation of the Soviet Union and also the first Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001, is stubbornly holding on.

NRF fighters – made up of anti-Taliban militias and former Afghan security forces – are said to have stored a large armory in the valley, 80 km north of Kabul and guarded by a narrow gorge.

‘Under the invasion’

Celebratory gunfire rang out in the capital Kabul overnight as rumors spread that the valley had fallen. Kabul emergency hospital said two people were killed and 20 injured in the gunfire, as the Taliban tweeted a stern warning warning its fighters to stop.

“Avoid shooting in the air and thank God instead,” said chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who is called to become the information minister of the new regime.

“The weapons and bullets given to you are public property. No one has the right to waste them. Bullets can also injure civilians, do not shoot in vain.

In Panjshir, former vice-president Amrullah Saleh, locked up alongside Ahmad Massoud – the son of anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud – acknowledged the perilous position of the NRF.

“The situation is difficult, we have suffered an invasion,” Saleh said in a video message. “The resistance continues and will continue. “

Tweets from the Taliban and the resistance suggested that the key Paryan neighborhood had changed hands several times over the past few days, but this also could not be independently verified.

Aid talks

Far from the valley, the international community was beginning to accept to face the new Taliban regime with a flurry of diplomacy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected Sunday in Qatar, a key player in the Afghan situation and seat of the Taliban political office.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also expected to convene a high-level meeting on Afghanistan in Geneva on September 13 to focus on humanitarian assistance to the country.

The new Afghan rulers have pledged to be more accommodating than during their first term in power, which also came after years of conflict – first the Soviet invasion of 1979, then a bloody civil war.

They promised a more “inclusive” government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup – though women are unlikely to be included at the highest levels.

Meanwhile, there were signs of a return to normalcy in the Afghan capital.

The first commercial flight took off Saturday from Kabul to Mazar-i-Sharif after the repair of the airport runway. The Qatari ambassador to Afghanistan also said that a technical team was able to reopen the Kabul airport to receive assistance.

The UN has already restarted humanitarian flights to parts of Afghanistan, while the national airline Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed domestic flights on Friday and the United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying “medical and food aid to the United Nations. ’emergency”.

The airport has been closed since the United States ended its operations on August 30 to evacuate diplomats, foreigners and Afghans deemed at risk by the Taliban. However, tens of thousands of people could not be evacuated by air.

The Taliban mujahedin also said one of the capital’s main currency traders had reopened.

The economy of impoverished Afghanistan has been shattered by the Taliban takeover. Many banks are closed and liquidity is scarce.