Taliban: Stay home, tell Taliban workers in Kabul city – Times of India
KABUL: The acting mayor of AfghanistanThe nation’s capital said many city workers were ordered to stay home by the new Taliban Kings.
Hamdullah Namony told reporters on Sunday that only women who could not be replaced by men were allowed to report to work. He says that includes skilled workers in design and engineering departments as well as female public toilet attendants.
Namony’s comments were another sign that the Taliban are applying their harsh interpretation of Islam, including the restrictions placed on women in public life, despite their initial promises of tolerance and inclusion. During their previous regime in the 1990s, the Taliban denied girls and women access to school and work.
Mayor says final decision on female employees in Acceptance municipal services is still pending, and they would collect their salaries in the meantime.
He says that before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month, just under a third of the city’s roughly 3,000 employees were women who worked in all departments.
