Taliban set to form government today, fighting, protests continue against them – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Amid increasing national and international pressure, the Taliban delayed the formation of the new government in war-torn Afghanistan by one day, the group’s spokesperson said on Friday.
The new government, according to Taliban sources, will be led by the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of the late Taliban leader Mullah Muhammad Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Taliban sources added, are the other two senior Taliban leaders to be appointed to senior positions. Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, will focus on religious issues and governance within the framework of Islam.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the government will now be formed on Saturday. Previously, it had been claimed that the government would be announced after Friday prayers.
With all eyes on the television channels, protests were staged by Afghan women’s groups and civil society activists in Kabul calling for their inclusion in the future government.
The Taliban have already said women will be allowed to work in government institutions, but not in higher-ranking positions.
The protesters urged the Taliban and the international community to protect the political, social and economic rights of women they had won over the past two decades. “No society will progress without the active role of women”, civil society activist Taranum Saeedi noted.
As the women continued their rallies in Kabul and other parts of the country, videos posted on social media showed Taliban operatives outside a government building forcing them to call off their protest.
All of the main Taliban leaders are believed to be in Kabul at present.
While the EU, Britain and the United States have said they will deal with the Taliban but not recognize them, Pakistan said on Friday that its approach to the group must be different and realistic.
“Some have the choice to get up and go, but we don’t. We are neighbors and we have to coexist. Geography binds us, so our approach to the Taliban has to be somewhat different and realistic,” the minister said. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. said at a joint press conference with British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for a two-day visit.
Explaining the UK’s approach to the Taliban, Raab said, “The approach we take is that we don’t recognize the Taliban as a government, but we see the importance of being able to engage and have a direct line of communication, the reason being that there is a whole host of issues that need to be discussed, including the issue of the safe passage of British nationals and Afghans who have worked for the British government. ”
On the other hand, Doha-based Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen announced that China had promised to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and to increase humanitarian aid to the crumbling country. China also issued a statement saying it “affirms” its ties with Afghanistan and wishes the Afghans good luck as they rebuild their country.
Meanwhile, intense fighting continues between the Taliban and resistance forces in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, northeast of the capital Kabul, with both sides claiming heavy losses on each other. Smoke could be seen rising from distant mountains as the Taliban engaged in a battle to take control of the last of the country’s 34 provinces. Fighting escalated Tuesday after failed attempts at a negotiated settlement.
The Taliban’s claim to seize territory was rejected by the National Resistance Force (NRF), a multi-ethnic group made up of militias and former members of the Afghan security forces, claiming to have control of all entrances to the valley, and the invading militant group had lost hundreds of fighters.
The NRF is headed by a local tribal chief, Ahmad Massoud, 32, a graduate of Kings College London and the Sandhurst Military Academy. Massoud’s father, Ahmad Shah Massoud, had rejected the Red Army the former Soviet Union in the 1980s and the Taliban in the 1990s. Young Massoud was joined in Panjshir by the country’s former vice-president, Amrullah Saleh, after the Taliban took control of Kabul .
Residents of districts adjacent to Panjshir said that a few days before the fall of Kabul on August 15, they saw former Afghan National Army soldiers from the provinces of Kunduz, Baghlan, Kapisa, Parwan and Takhar heading for Panjshir after these provinces surrendered to the Taliban. These soldiers, as witnessed by local residents, carried military vehicles and equipment.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called on the Taliban and resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley to lay down their arms and engage in peaceful dialogue. Karzai, who ruled the country from 2001 to 2014, tweeted that “despite the efforts of the reformers, military operations and fighting have started in Panjshir”. “I do not consider the consequences to be in the interest of the country and the people,” he said.
