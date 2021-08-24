World
Taliban seize some UN premises, curb movements: report – Times of India
NEW YORK: Taliban fighters took control of some UN complexes in Afghanistan, raiding and ransacking offices and, in one case, demanding that guards provide meals for a commander and his men, according to an internal report UN report seen by Reuters.
“The Taliban also advised us to stay in our compound ‘for our safety’, which is tantamount to ‘asking permission before thinking of leaving,'” the Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) wrote in the August 21 risk assessment report. .
He said the Taliban have been inconsistent in their treatment of The United Nations personal and that some Afghan staff had been prevented from entering certain UN premises.
The Taliban did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the UN security report. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a press conference on Tuesday that the Islamist group wanted good diplomatic relations with other countries and wanted foreign embassies to remain open.
The United Nations had some 300 international staff and 3,000 Afghans when the Taliban seized power on August 15. The world body has started moving around 100 of them to Kazakhstan to continue working.
Liam McDowall, spokesperson for the UN Political Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), declined to comment on “allegedly leaked documents”, particularly those related to the safety and security of personnel.
He said the UN premises had not been occupied by the Taliban, but admitted that some UN buildings – where no personnel were present – “were robbed and looted, security personnel being subjected to unacceptable intimidation, but no harm “.
The UNDSS report said Afghan UN staff often report Taliban house searches and “they are terrified and left alone in the face of this new reality.”
McDowall said “no UN staff have reported a single search, detention or other serious incident involving the Taliban,” but the UN remains “aware” of staff fears and that “the security situation could deteriorate further “.
He said “extensive security arrangements” were in place.
The Taliban spokesman on Tuesday denied reports that the group was conducting house searches for retaliatory targets, saying: “We have forgotten everything in the past.”
“No coherent command, control”
The UNDSS report assessed the current security risk as “very high” whereby any UN security convoy will be deliberately “targeted by fire” and UN personnel will be killed or injured. He rated the risk as “very high” that the Taliban would enter a UN compound and kill, injure or kidnap UN personnel.
UNDSS declares that now the Taliban is the Afghan ad hoc authority, “the ruling element responsible for the security of our staff and our premises.”
“However, at present, there is no consistent command and control that we can liaise with to discuss security requirements or issues. Nor is there a competent force that can or will provide a security response in the event of a problem, “the UNDSS warned.
He noted that “in some cases staff have been treated politely and our facilities and complexes respected and secured” by the Taliban.
Three Afghans who work for the United Nations told Reuters they feared the global body was not doing enough to help national staff – who have permission to travel to another country – to travel to the Kabul airport.
The speed with which the Taliban have recaptured the country, as foreign forces retreat after a 20-year war, has led to chaotic scenes at the airport as diplomats and Afghans attempt to leave.
McDowall said the United Nations was doing its best despite “very real limitations right now on what can be done regarding access to Kabul airport.”
“The UN in Afghanistan is an entirely civilian and unarmed entity,” he said, adding that the UN was in contact with some member states to urge them to provide visas or support the temporary relocation of personnel. Afghan.
“The Taliban also advised us to stay in our compound ‘for our safety’, which is tantamount to ‘asking permission before thinking of leaving,'” the Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) wrote in the August 21 risk assessment report. .
He said the Taliban have been inconsistent in their treatment of The United Nations personal and that some Afghan staff had been prevented from entering certain UN premises.
The Taliban did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the UN security report. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a press conference on Tuesday that the Islamist group wanted good diplomatic relations with other countries and wanted foreign embassies to remain open.
The United Nations had some 300 international staff and 3,000 Afghans when the Taliban seized power on August 15. The world body has started moving around 100 of them to Kazakhstan to continue working.
Liam McDowall, spokesperson for the UN Political Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), declined to comment on “allegedly leaked documents”, particularly those related to the safety and security of personnel.
He said the UN premises had not been occupied by the Taliban, but admitted that some UN buildings – where no personnel were present – “were robbed and looted, security personnel being subjected to unacceptable intimidation, but no harm “.
The UNDSS report said Afghan UN staff often report Taliban house searches and “they are terrified and left alone in the face of this new reality.”
McDowall said “no UN staff have reported a single search, detention or other serious incident involving the Taliban,” but the UN remains “aware” of staff fears and that “the security situation could deteriorate further “.
He said “extensive security arrangements” were in place.
The Taliban spokesman on Tuesday denied reports that the group was conducting house searches for retaliatory targets, saying: “We have forgotten everything in the past.”
“No coherent command, control”
The UNDSS report assessed the current security risk as “very high” whereby any UN security convoy will be deliberately “targeted by fire” and UN personnel will be killed or injured. He rated the risk as “very high” that the Taliban would enter a UN compound and kill, injure or kidnap UN personnel.
UNDSS declares that now the Taliban is the Afghan ad hoc authority, “the ruling element responsible for the security of our staff and our premises.”
“However, at present, there is no consistent command and control that we can liaise with to discuss security requirements or issues. Nor is there a competent force that can or will provide a security response in the event of a problem, “the UNDSS warned.
He noted that “in some cases staff have been treated politely and our facilities and complexes respected and secured” by the Taliban.
Three Afghans who work for the United Nations told Reuters they feared the global body was not doing enough to help national staff – who have permission to travel to another country – to travel to the Kabul airport.
The speed with which the Taliban have recaptured the country, as foreign forces retreat after a 20-year war, has led to chaotic scenes at the airport as diplomats and Afghans attempt to leave.
McDowall said the United Nations was doing its best despite “very real limitations right now on what can be done regarding access to Kabul airport.”
“The UN in Afghanistan is an entirely civilian and unarmed entity,” he said, adding that the UN was in contact with some member states to urge them to provide visas or support the temporary relocation of personnel. Afghan.