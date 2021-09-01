World
Taliban seek friendly ties with US as challenges escalate after war – Times of India
KABUL: The Taliban called for friendly relations with the United States and said they were set to announce details of a new government just hours after the last American soldiers left Kabul to end 20 years of war.
“The Islamic Emirate wants a good diplomatic relationship with the Americans ”, Zabihullah Mujahedthe main spokesperson for the Taliban told reporters on Tuesday from Hamid Karzai International Airport, which was the last place under US control.
The main Taliban leaders performed a symbolic victory lap, marching on the tarmac to mark their victory. It is even as the militant group faces a multitude of new challenges to cement its control over the country.
Mujahed later added that a three-day meeting of the group’s Board of Directors was held under the leadership of their senior spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, in the southern city of Kandahar, the group’s stronghold.
“A number of decisions have been taken regarding the protection of public treasury assets and infrastructure and the proper treatment of people and their provision of facilities,” Mujahed said in a text message to reporters. “Consultations have taken place on the formation of a new Islamic government and a new cabinet in the country. ”
The United States officially ended its longest war on Monday around midnight Afghan time, a mission that began shortly after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The Taliban’s rapid advance into Kabul prompted a precipitous withdrawal of states United more than 123,000 people since August 14, which was marred by a suicide bombing that killed 13 US servicemen and more than 169 Afghans.
Yet despite the jubilant mood of the Taliban leaders, the difficult part of government begins now. They must put in place a functioning government, find a way to make the airport work, stem the rise in the prices of essential goods, avoid an economic crisis after the United States halted aid and avoid a civil war with to both ethnic armies and a local population. branch of the Islamic State.
On Tuesday, normality seemed to return to Kabul. Restaurants and pharmacies have reopened, with large crowds appearing in markets and traffic jams obstructing roads in the capital. Armed Taliban guards wearing American clothing patrolled in vans.
As banks and ATMs have reopened, citizens are struggling to access their money. Prices for food and essential medicines have jumped 50% in recent weeks, residents of Kabul said. And flights over the country have ceased, with the US withdrawal leaving air traffic control services in Kabul unmanned.
Qasim Mohseni, a drug retailer, called on the Taliban to control the prices of food and medicine even as he welcomed the new leaders.
“Since the arrival of the Taliban, security seems good so far, but the biggest worry and problem for people is the economy and the lack of jobs and market prices have also increased,” he said. he declared by telephone from Kabul. “What did the United States or its government of the day do to Afghanistan?” Tell me a good thing about them. Nothing. It was a corrupt government – all of its leaders and rulers were corrupted by US money. ”
Fear spreads
Yet fear has spread among those in the former government even as the Taliban declared a general amnesty. A former government employee, who asked not to be identified, said he had been in hiding for two weeks because activists were looking for him. He said some Taliban militants came to his home and one of his colleagues was killed.
The Taliban have adopted a more moderate tone since their military victory – promising that women could work and attend school within Sharia, as well as amnesty for all their former Afghan enemies and good relations with the international community. The Biden administration said US relations with the group now hinged on his behavior.
For the Taliban, a lot of money is at stake: On August 19, the International Monetary Fund banned the group from using the fund’s reserve assets just days before the country received nearly $ 500 million. One potential source of funds is China, which on Tuesday called on the world to help the Taliban.
“China hopes that the international community will strengthen its collaboration and provide Afghanistan with the economic, livelihood and humanitarian aid necessary to help the country achieve peace and reconstruction,” the spokesperson said in Beijing on Tuesday. word of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin. He was responding to a question of whether Beijing would support the IMF allowing the Taliban government to access assets.
