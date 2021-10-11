World
Taliban say US to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: United States agreed to provide humanitarian aid to desperately poor population Afghanistan on the verge of economic catastrophe, while refusing to politically acknowledge the new Taliban leaders, the Taliban said.
The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between former enemies since the chaotic withdrawal of US troops in late August.
The US statement was less definitive, saying only that the two sides “discussed the delivery by the United States of solid humanitarian aid, directly to the Afghan people.”
The Taliban said on Sunday that talks in Doha, Qatar, “went well,” with Washington releasing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to tie such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.
The United States has made it clear that the talks were by no means a preamble to recognition of the Taliban, who seized power on August 15 after the fall of the allied government of the United States.
State Department spokesman Ned Price called the talks “frank and professional,” with the US reiterating that the Taliban will be judged by their actions, not just their words.
“The US delegation focused on security and terrorism issues and the safe passage of US citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society, ”he said. in a report.
Taliban political spokesperson Suhail shaheen also told The Associated Press that the movement’s acting foreign minister assured the United States during the talks that the Taliban are determined to ensure that Afghan soil is not used by extremists to launch attacks. attacks against other countries.
On Saturday, however, the Taliban ruled out cooperation with Washington to contain the increasingly active Islamic State group in Afghanistan.
IS, an enemy of the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for several recent attacks, including Friday’s suicide bombing that killed 46 minority Shia Muslims. Washington considers ISIS its greatest terrorist threat from Afghanistan.
“We are able to fight Daesh independently”, Shaheen said when asked if the Taliban would work with the United States to contain the Islamic State affiliate. He used an Arabic acronym for IS.
Invoice Roggio, a senior researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies that tracks militant groups, agreed that the Taliban did not need Washington’s help in tracking down and destroying the Afghan ISIS affiliate known as of Islamic State in Khorasan Province, or ISKP.
The Taliban “have fought for 20 years to expel the United States, and the last thing they need is the return of the United States. They don’t need US help either, ”said Roggio, who also produces the foundation’s Long War Journal. “The Taliban face the difficult and tedious task of uprooting the ISKP cells and its limited infrastructure. He has all the knowledge and tools to do so. ”
The IS affiliate does not have the advantage of the havens in Pakistan and Iran that the Taliban had in their fight against the United States, Roggio said. However, he warned that the Taliban’s long-standing support for al-Qaida makes them unreliable as counterterrorism partners with the United States.
The Taliban gave refuge to al-Qaida before committing the attacks of September 11. This sparked the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 which ousted the Taliban from power.
“It makes no sense for the United States to think that the Taliban can be a reliable counterterrorism partner, given the Taliban’s continued support for al-Qaida,” Roggio said.
During the meeting, US officials were to put pressure on the Taliban to allow Americans and others to leave Afghanistan. In their statement, the Taliban said without further details that they “would facilitate the movement of principle of foreign nationals”.
