Taliban say ‘hundreds’ of fighters head for Holdout Valley – Times of India
DUBA: The Taliban said on Sunday that “hundreds” of its fighters were heading to the Panjshir Valley, one of the few parts of Afghanistan not yet controlled by the group.
Since the Taliban invaded Afghanistan, sparks of resistance have started to emerge with ex-government troops gathering in Panjshir, north of Kabul, long known as an anti-Taliban stronghold.
“Hundreds of mujahedin in the Islamic Emirate are heading to Panjshir state for control, after local state officials refused to hand him over peacefully, ”the group wrote on its Arabic Twitter account.
Since the Taliban took control of the country following a lightning strike in the capital Kabul, thousands of people have moved towards Panjshir, according to a spokesperson for anti-Taliban forces.
In Panjshir, Ahmad Massoud, the son of the legendary mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud who was assassinated by al-Qaeda two days before the September 11, 2001 attacks, sought to muster a force of around 9,000 to counter the militants, spokesman Ali Maisam Nazary told AFP.
Photos taken by AFP during training drills show dozens of recruits performing fitness drills and a handful of armored humvees crossing the valley northeast of Kabul.
Nazary said the group wants to push for a new system of government, but is ready to fight if necessary.
“Government forces have come to Panjshir from several Afghan provinces,” Massoud told Saudi television station Al-Arabiya on Sunday.
“The Taliban will not last long if they continue on this path. We are ready to defend Afghanistan and we warn against a bloodbath.
