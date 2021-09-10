World
Taliban response to Afghan protests increasingly violent, UN says – Times of India
GENEVA: The A human rights office said on Friday that the Taliban response to peaceful marches in Afghanistan was increasingly violent, with authorities using live ammunition, batons and whips which resulted in the deaths of at least four protesters.
Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for UN rights, said during a UN briefing at Geneva that he had received information about house-to-house searches for those who participated in the demonstrations. Journalists were also intimidated and one of those beaten in police custody was verbally threatened with beheading, she added.
