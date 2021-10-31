World
Taliban: recognize us if you don’t want threats: Taliban – Times of India
KABUL: The Taliban have warned the international community, saying the world must recognize the outfit if they don’t want to receive afghan threat.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said they should be recognized as a responsible party, Khaama Press news agency reported.
Two months have passed since the formation took control of Afghanistan. Apart from a handful of countries, including Pakistan and China, no other country has shown the slightest desire to increase engagement with the Taliban.
The rest of the international community is observing the rights situation in the country and focusing on reducing the humanitarian crisis in the country.
In a statement that appeared as a possible warning, Mujahid said the Taliban would not take responsibility for avoiding threats against other countries until they were recognized by the international community. He added that recognition is a bilateral need.
“We fought the United States because they did not recognize us in the past. If the Taliban is not recognized, it will only exacerbate the problems in Afghanistan, in the region and in the world,” he said. declared Mujahid.
He further asserted that the Taliban have fulfilled all the preconditions for recognition and that the world will recognize them “one way or another.”
Mujahid also called on all countries to activate their diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.
Amid questions over recognition of the Islamic Emirate, Taliban diplomats began working in Afghanistan’s missions in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the European Union is also looking to reopen its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan in a few months as the bloc seeks to step up engagement with the new Taliban government.
The 27-member bloc will return to the capital Kabul as Brussels seeks to coordinate aid efforts and the continued evacuation of some Afghans, UK newspaper Financial Times (FT) reported.
