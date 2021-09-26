World
Taliban: recognition of the Taliban is “not on the table”: Russian Foreign Minister – Times of India
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that the international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under review.
His comments come after the Taliban appointed a UN envoy, staging a confrontation over Afghanistansits on the world body.
“The question of the international recognition of the Taliban at the moment is not on the table”, Lavrov said, adding that Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States was working together to make sure the Taliban kept their promises.
Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday appointed spokesperson for the Doha-based group Suhail shaheen as Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UN.
Ghulam Isaczai, the former Afghan government’s ambassador to the UN, has also asked for his UN accreditation to be renewed. Russia is a member of a nine-member UN powers committee – along with China and the United States – that will deal with competing claims to Afghanistan’s seat at the UN later this year.
When the Taliban last ruled between 1996 and 2001, the ambassador of the Afghan government they ousted remained the UN representative after the Powers Committee postponed its decision on rival demands at headquarters.
