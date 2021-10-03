World
Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate regime – Times of India
KOHDAMAN, Afghanistan: around 1,000 Taliban supporters attended a rally in a large field north of Kabul on Sunday, in a show of force as they consolidate their dominance over Afghanistan.
The crowd, made up only of men and boys, listened to speeches from key Taliban officials and commanders in Kohdaman township, on the hilly outskirts of the capital.
The rally was the first of its kind in the capital since the Islamist group took control of the country seven weeks ago following a lightning offensive.
Flanked by white and black Taliban banners and combatants in full combat gear carrying assault rifles, speakers addressed an audience seated in rows of chairs under canopies.
To kick off the debates, a procession of fighters carrying flags and weapons – including rocket launchers – marched around the crowd.
Some of the supporters, most of them unarmed, held up homemade posters, while others sported red or white Taliban headbands.
Tribal the elders gazed cross-legged from the side of the stage.
As people began to arrive, music honoring the Taliban’s victories reverberated around the site as dozens of heavily armed fighters in military riot gear stood guard.
“America is defeated, impossible, impossible – but possible!” says a song.
Some chanted pro-Taliban slogans as they were driven down the dusty road in vans to the site, while others shouted “Allahu Akbar“(God is the greatest) when they entered the shaded area in front of the stage.
At the branch to the township, a dozen armed fighters lined the road under a large banner honoring a deceased Taliban commander and professing “support from the people of Kohdaman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in the action of liberation of the country “.
Last Thursday, the Taliban violently repressed a small demonstration for women’s rights in eastern Kabul, firing shots in the air to disperse the protesters.
Then, armed men pushed back the demonstrators as they tried to continue the protest, while a foreign journalist was hit with a gun and prevented from filming.
A Taliban fighter fired a brief burst into the air with his automatic weapon, AFP journalists noted.
Isolated anti-taliban rallies – with women in the foreground – were held in towns across the country after the group took power, including in the western town of Herat where two people were shot dead.
But protests have waned since the government issued an order banning protests that lacked prior authorization, warning of “severe prosecution” for violators.
The grip that took place was criticized as carefully orchestrated publicity stunts, including a rally at a university in Kabul where hundreds of fully veiled women professed support for the new regime.
