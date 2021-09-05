World
Taliban promise safety for aid workers: UN – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: The Taliban on Sunday pledged to ensure the safety of aid workers and access for aid in Afghanistan during a meeting with the A humanitarian chief in Acceptance, said a UN spokesperson.
Martin griffiths was in the Afghan capital on Sunday for several days of meetings with Taliban leaders amid a looming humanitarian disaster in the country newly ruled by die-hard Islamists.
“The authorities have pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian personnel and humanitarian access to those in need will be guaranteed and that aid workers – men and women – will enjoy freedom of movement,” the spokesperson said. from the UN, Stéphane. said Dujarric.
Griffiths reiterated at the meeting that the humanitarian community is committed to providing “impartial and independent humanitarian assistance,” the statement added.
He also called on all parties to guarantee the rights and safety of women, both those who help deliver aid and civilians.
The freedoms of women in Afghanistan were severely restricted under the Taliban regime of 1996-2001.
The UN says Afghanistan is mired in a humanitarian crisis affecting 18 million people, or half the population.
Even before the Taliban blitz that toppled the West-backed government on August 15, Afghanistan was already heavily aid-dependent – with 40 percent of the country’s GDP coming from foreign funding.
But the future of aid missions in the country under the Taliban has been a source of concern for the UN and aid groups, despite the Taliban’s promises of a more flexible regime than during their first visit to the country. to be able to.
Several relief organizations have already confirmed AFP they were in talks with the Taliban to continue their operations, or have already received security guarantees for existing programs.
The UN said this week that humanitarian flights had resumed to several Afghan provinces.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged “the Taliban and all other parties to exercise the utmost restraint to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian needs can be met” in a report to the United Nations. security Council This weekend.
The report was written as the mandate of the United Nations political mission in Afghanistan is due to expire on September 17.
