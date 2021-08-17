Taliban promise peace, but doubt and fear persist

KABUL, Afghanistan – For the first time since the resumption of power in Afghanistan, Taliban leaders on Tuesday outlined what their control of the country could look like, pledging peace at home and urging the world to look beyond their history of violence and repression.

“We no longer want Afghanistan to be a battleground – from today the war is over,” Zabihullah Mujahid, longtime spokesperson for the Taliban, told a conference. press in Kabul, the capital.

Mr. Mujahid, a senior leader, said the Taliban declared a general amnesty, vowing not to retaliate against former enemies. And the group in some places called on officials – including women – to keep going to work.

After days of global uncertainty over Afghanistan’s rapid fall to a group known for its brutality, Mr. Mujahid’s words, in a tone of restraint, were a glimpse of the Taliban’s desire to present themselves as ready to reach the general international public.