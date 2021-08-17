Taliban promise peace, but doubt and fear persist
KABUL, Afghanistan – For the first time since the resumption of power in Afghanistan, Taliban leaders on Tuesday outlined what their control of the country could look like, pledging peace at home and urging the world to look beyond their history of violence and repression.
“We no longer want Afghanistan to be a battleground – from today the war is over,” Zabihullah Mujahid, longtime spokesperson for the Taliban, told a conference. press in Kabul, the capital.
Mr. Mujahid, a senior leader, said the Taliban declared a general amnesty, vowing not to retaliate against former enemies. And the group in some places called on officials – including women – to keep going to work.
After days of global uncertainty over Afghanistan’s rapid fall to a group known for its brutality, Mr. Mujahid’s words, in a tone of restraint, were a glimpse of the Taliban’s desire to present themselves as ready to reach the general international public.
But much of the world is wary of their assurances. After taking control of Afghanistan in 1996, the Taliban imposed their harsh interpretation of Islam with punishments such as flogging, amputations and mass executions.
On Tuesday, a Biden administration official confirmed that central bank assets the Afghan government had kept in the United States would not be available to the Taliban.
Many Afghans, too, are not at all convinced by the new face presented by the Taliban and by their promises of political pluralism and the rights of women and minorities.
Fearful Afghans huddled in their homes or attempted to flee on Tuesday, joining the frenzied rush to Kabul airport, which continued to be a scene of desperation and mass chaos two days after the Taliban entered the city. The group said its fighters were acting to restore order, but in some corners they were also inflicting fear.
More broadly, the United Nations secretary-general has warned that he has received “appalling reports of severe human rights restrictions” across Afghanistan since the Taliban began their takeover.
The Taliban’s vows for moderation unfolded in an extraordinary way on Tuesday evening, when Mr. Mujahid, showing his face in public for the first time, held a press conference in the same room where the government had held its briefings a few times. days earlier.
Around him were dozens of Afghan journalists, including women, a professional class born during the country’s 20 years of western development, and a target of violence by the Taliban and other activists. Despite widespread fear of the Taliban’s intentions, journalists directly challenged Mr. Mujahid’s promises.
“Do you think the Afghan people will forgive you? A reporter asked, noting the long campaign of Taliban bombings and attacks that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of civilians. Another noted that Mr. Mujahid was sitting in the same spot occupied until last week by a government spokesperson who was assassinated by the Taliban.
Mujahid, responding patiently, admitted that the deaths of civilians had been “unfortunate”, but said that was the fate of the war. “Our families have also suffered,” he added.
The return to Afghanistan of Taliban leaders who had left for years, including Abdul Gani Baradar – head of the group’s political bureau, who arrived in the southern city of Kandahar on Tuesday – and Mr. Mujahid, illustrated the dizzying changes underway. Mr Mujahid spoke to reporters at a government media center the United States had set up for millions of dollars, where the only change in appearance this week was the white Taliban flag replacing the red and green Afghan flag. .
The Taliban called on the Afghans not to leave the country, saying they had nothing to fear. But thousands of people flocked to Kabul airport, hoping to secure flights, just two days after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the Taliban entered the city.
In the chaos at the airport, where US troops shot dead at least two people on Monday and others fell to death trying to cling to a US military transport as it took off, several more deaths were reported on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of people flooded the airport in waves, trying their luck for a flight to anywhere.
While US troops controlled much of the airport, the Taliban took control of the area around it and occasionally beat people with rifle butts and batons to repel crowds trying to enter. It wasn’t always clear whether they were trying to stop people from reaching the airport, or just to prevent another deadly lightning strike.
The US Embassy issued a statement to Americans who want to leave that they must get to the airport, but added that the US government “cannot guarantee your safety” on the way – a striking illustration of the confusion on the ground.
President Biden faces mounting criticism in Washington, including from fellow Democrats, for the astounding lack of preparation for the meteoric advance of the Taliban and the collapse of government resistance, leading to confused and hesitant efforts to do so. get the Americans and their Afghan allies out of the country. Republicans have said Biden is in too much of a hurry to withdraw U.S. forces, although he postponed a date set by President Trump, who struck a deal with the Taliban..
“We didn’t need to be in this position; we didn’t need to see those scenes at the Kabul airport with our Afghan friends climbing a C-17, ”said Representative Jason Crow, Democrat from Colorado and former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan.
The Taliban appear to be in a stronger position today than when they were in power from 1996 to 2001. They then struggled to eliminate stubborn opposition factions that held pockets of the country.
This month, after surviving a superpower, the Taliban took control on a road paved with massive surrenders. The question now is how magnanimous they will be in victory and how hungry they will be for international recognition and aid, in other words, how different they are from the Taliban of a long time ago. generation.
Taliban leaders, including Amir Khan Muttaqi, former information minister, are in talks with ad hoc adversaries, such as former US-backed president Hamid Karzai, over the form of a new government, said the Taliban. Mr. Mujahid gave no indication of what was to emerge, saying “give us some time.”
But the involvement of Mr Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, a former chief executive well known to world leaders, could lend some legitimacy to any deal. Mr. Mujahid said the Taliban wanted friendly relations with the world, including the United States.
“If the Taliban had wanted a unilateral government, they would have already declared an Islamic emirate of Afghanistan yesterday at the presidential palace,” said Maulvi Qalamuddin, a former Taliban minister who long ago reconciled with what is now l ‘former supported by the United States. Afghan government. “They would have announced their cabinet. But no, in fact, they were expecting that.
The mayor of Kabul, Muhammed Daoud Sultanzoy, said in a video message that the Taliban had left him in office – at least for now – and that the Minister of Health, Wahid Majroh, had also remained in place.
But there has been at least an effort to open up resistance to the Taliban. Amrullah Saleh, the deputy chairman of the ousted government, said he would redouble efforts in Panjshir, a northern province that remained a thorn in the side of the Taliban the last time they were in power.
It was not clear what kind of support Mr Saleh could muster, but he used a clause in the Afghan constitution regarding the absence of a sitting president to rise up.
“I am currently in my country and I am the legitimate interim president,” Saleh said. declared on Twitter.
The Taliban on Tuesday tried to project the image of a force for stability, while exploiting the feared reputation gained by their law enforcement and intelligence services before the group was ousted from power in 2001 by an invasion. led by the United States. Kabul’s Taliban intelligence chief made a statement telling looters his group was monitoring and making arrests.
Taliban military leader Muhammad Yaqoub warned in an audio message posted on social media that anyone caught looting “will be treated” and that the theft of government property is a betrayal of the country.
“There is no authorization to take a car or a house from anyone or anything,” said Yaqoub, son of the founder of the Taliban, Mohammed Omar.
But already there have been reports of abuse, raising questions about whether promises from leaders are hollow or, as Mr Mujahid suggested, are difficult to enforce during a turbulent transition. He said Taliban fighters were ordered not to enter Kabul until an orderly political transition can take place, but the flight of Mr. Ghani and much of the structure from security created a dangerous void that the Taliban needed to quickly fill.
Gunmen, apparently Taliban fighters, spilled into Kabul on Tuesday on motorcycles and in Humvees seized by security forces. Some were directing traffic and projecting a control message; others visited the homes of government officials, confiscating property and vehicles.
In areas of the country seized by the Taliban a few weeks ago, fearful officials have been threatened with sanctions for not returning to work.
The United Nations has reported cases of local Taliban commanders closing girls’ schools and prohibiting women from leaving home alone. But in other places, it was reported that local Taliban officials were encouraging women to return to work and trying to make schools for both genders work again.
“We are cautiously optimistic about moving forward,” said Mustapha Ben Messaoud, head of operations in Kabul for UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund.
During the first Taliban regime, girls were banned from schooling and women were not allowed to work. They were only allowed to wear the burqa in public and in the company of male relatives, and risk flogging and even execution for breaking group rules.
the treatment of women and girls under the resurgence of the Taliban has been one of the most acute concerns raised by their opponents in Afghanistan and by international rights groups.
“There will be no violence against women, no prejudice against women,” Mujahid said on Tuesday. But his assurances were vague. Women, he said, would be allowed to work and study and study “within the limits of Islamic law”.
Likewise, he said the new Taliban need and want a free and independent press, which the old Taliban never tolerated – as long as it upholds Islamic and national values.
Mujib Mashal reported from Kabul and Richard Perez-Peña from New York. Carlotta Gall and Ruhallah Khapalwak contributed reporting.