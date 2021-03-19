World
Taliban pledge to restore Islamic rule in Afghanistan – Times of India
MOSCOW: The Taliban Washington on Friday warned against exceeding the May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, promising a “reaction” which could mean an increase in attacks by the insurgent group.
The Taliban issued their warning at a press conference in Moscow the day after meeting with Afghan government negotiators and international observers to try to revive a stalled peace process to end decades of war in Afghanistan.
President Joe bidenThe administration says it is reviewing a deal the Taliban signed with the Trump administration. Biden told ABC in an interview on Wednesday that the May 1 deadline “could come, but it’s difficult,” adding that if the deadline is extended, it won’t be “much longer.”
“They should leave,” Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban negotiating team, told reporters, warning that staying beyond May 1 would violate the deal. “After that, it will be kind of a breach of the agreement. This breach would not be on our side … Their breach will have a reaction.”
He did not specify what form the “reaction” would take, but in accordance with the agreement they signed in February 2020, the Taliban did not attack US or NATO forces, even though the Unclaimed shelling and targeted assassinations have increased in recent months.
“We hope that does not happen, that they will withdraw and we focus on the settlement, the peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue, in order to achieve a permanent and complete ceasefire upon completion of the establishment. of a political roadmap (for) Afghanistan “Shaheen says.
He also reaffirmed that the Taliban were firm in their demand for an Islamic government. Shaheen did not say what an Islamic government would look like or if it would mean a return to their repressive rules that denied girls’ education, prevented women from working and imposed harsh punishments.
Shaheen did not say whether the Taliban would accept the election, but stressed that President Ashraf Ghani’s government would not meet their definition of an Islamic government.
In previous statements, the Taliban have said their vision of an Islamic government would allow girls to go to school and women to work or be in public life. But in every conversation, they emphasized the need to follow Islamic injunctions without specifying what that would mean.
They said they would not accept a woman as president and although women could be judges, they would not be able to serve as chief justice.
But even without the Taliban in government in Afghanistan, the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security in Afghanistan has declared Afghanistan one of the worst places in the world to be a woman in 2020.
Only one woman attended Thursday’s talks in Moscow, and in the two decades since the Taliban ousted the Taliban, successive governments in Kabul have failed to ratify a law banning violence against women. women.
Meanwhile, the Taliban refused to promise that they would not launch a spring offensive despite calls from the United States, Russia and China.
“I started Jihad (holy war) to withdraw foreign forces from my country and establish an Islamic government and Jihad will continue until we achieve this goal through a political agreement,” said Khairullah Khairkhwa, member of the negotiating team, who was one of five Taliban were released from the US prison at Guantanamo Bay in 2013 in exchange for the release of a captured US soldier.
Washington has been at war in Afghanistan for nearly two decades, since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 orchestrated by al-Qaida leader Osama Bin Laden who was based in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The invasion overthrew the Taliban regime, but the 20-year war made Afghanistan the longest conflict in America.
The Taliban, who during their rule imposed a harsh form of Islam, now control about half of the country. US Secretary of State Antony blink warned that the insurgents could make even more gains without US and NATO troops on the ground.
The Moscow conference brought together US envoy for peace Zalmay Khalilzad, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who led a 10-member delegation. Representatives from Pakistan, Iran, India and China also attended.
In a statement released after the talks, Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan called on warring parties to reduce the level of violence in the country – and specifically urged the Taliban not to continue a spring offensive. .
The joint statement stressed that the four countries do not support the restoration of an Islamic emirate in Afghanistan similar to the former Taliban regime.
Shaheen stressed that the Taliban will stick to the goal of building an Islamic state. He argued that the Afghans themselves should determine the order of their government without outside interference. He added that the Doha talks should help determine the future governance structure.
Talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban have stalled, but Russia has expressed hope that talks in Moscow could help reinvigorate them.
