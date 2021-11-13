Taliban plan to buy electricity from Iran after Afghanistan’s unpaid bills to other countries left it facing blackouts

Afghan refugees marching at dawn. Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto via Getty

Afghanistan has struggled with electricity since the Taliban took power in August.

In October, reports said he was leaving huge unpaid bills to nations for electricity as his economy faltered.

This week, officials signed a new deal with Iran that could bring some relief.

Afghanistan’s national electricity company is considering importing electricity from Iran in hopes of averting a looming power crisis.

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) this week announced an agreement to purchase a 100 megawatt power supply, according to the Afghan network TOLO News.

The country’s electricity grid has been in a precarious state since the Taliban overthrew the US-backed government in August. Afghanistan imports the majority of its electricity and has growing debts to neighboring countries.

In October, The Wall Street Journal reported that Kabul faced power outages in winter. The former CEO of DABS, who left the Taliban takeover, said he owed some $ 90 million to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

These nations, he said, would be justified in stopping the supply of electricity to Afghanistan for non-payment.

The deal with Iran offers another avenue for the Taliban to obtain reliable electricity.

A DABS spokesperson told TOLO News imports were concentrated in western Afghanistan. Kabul, where the threat of blackout would have been most acute, is in the east.

The Afghan economy has been in crisis since the Taliban came to power. Earlier this month, the group prohibits the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan, citing the dire economic situation.

The Taliban have been barred from accessing overseas reserves accumulated by the previous government, including nearly $ 10 billion held in the United States by the Afghan central bank.

