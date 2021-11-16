World
Taliban: Pakistan responsible for humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan – Times of India
ACCEPTANCE: Pakistan, the creator, organizer and mentor of the Taliban is responsible for the current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, according to an Arab media.
According to an article published in Al Arabiya Post, Pakistan uses the recognition card as a tool to leverage aid to the Afghan people.
The Taliban who control the country have not been able to treat the Afghans. The The United Nations warned that nearly half of the Afghan population would face a food crisis between now and March next year, Al Arabiya Post reported.
He added that things are getting worse on the humanitarian front.
The latest report of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Afghanistan shows concerns about “conditional humanitarianism” or attempts to “leverage” humanitarian aid for political ends.
Apart from this, the protection and safety risks for people, including women, children and people with disabilities, are also reaching record levels.
The violence perpetrated by the Taliban over the years has been recognized by the Afghan people and small pockets of popular resistance have emerged. This is the natural result of the twenty years of change that Afghanistan has experienced since 2001.
Meanwhile, IFFRAS data shows that more than 95 percent of Afghans do not have enough food to eat.
For Pakistan, which has nurtured, organized and supported the Taliban from its inception, there is a great responsibility to the Afghan people.
According to Al Arabiya Post, if Pakistan is serious about helping the Afghan people, it must allow humanitarian aid to pass through its territory from India. India has offered to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat overland.
The violence perpetrated by the Taliban over the years has been recognized by the Afghan people and small pockets of popular resistance have emerged. This is a natural result of the twenty years of change that Afghanistan has witnessed since 2001, Al Arabiya Post further reported.
According to an article published in Al Arabiya Post, Pakistan uses the recognition card as a tool to leverage aid to the Afghan people.
The Taliban who control the country have not been able to treat the Afghans. The The United Nations warned that nearly half of the Afghan population would face a food crisis between now and March next year, Al Arabiya Post reported.
He added that things are getting worse on the humanitarian front.
The latest report of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Afghanistan shows concerns about “conditional humanitarianism” or attempts to “leverage” humanitarian aid for political ends.
Apart from this, the protection and safety risks for people, including women, children and people with disabilities, are also reaching record levels.
The violence perpetrated by the Taliban over the years has been recognized by the Afghan people and small pockets of popular resistance have emerged. This is the natural result of the twenty years of change that Afghanistan has experienced since 2001.
Meanwhile, IFFRAS data shows that more than 95 percent of Afghans do not have enough food to eat.
For Pakistan, which has nurtured, organized and supported the Taliban from its inception, there is a great responsibility to the Afghan people.
According to Al Arabiya Post, if Pakistan is serious about helping the Afghan people, it must allow humanitarian aid to pass through its territory from India. India has offered to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat overland.
The violence perpetrated by the Taliban over the years has been recognized by the Afghan people and small pockets of popular resistance have emerged. This is a natural result of the twenty years of change that Afghanistan has witnessed since 2001, Al Arabiya Post further reported.