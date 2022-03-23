World

Taliban order Afghan girls’ schools shut hours after reopening: Spokesman – Times of India

Afghan girls students attend school classes in a primary school in Kabul (AP file photo)

KABUL: The Taliban ordered secondary girls schools in Afghanistan to shut Wednesday just hours after they reopened, an official confirmed, sparking confusion over the policy reversal by the hardline Islamist group.
“Yes, it’s true,” Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani told AFP when asked to confirm reports that girls had been ordered home.

