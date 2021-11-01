World
Taliban: open to receiving Indian diplomats, humanitarian aid: the Taliban – Times of India
Amid the Kabul government’s renewed efforts to gain international recognition, the Taliban said they were prepared to receive Indian diplomats and provide them with security.
And as winter approaches, threatening to further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis by Afghanistan, spokesperson for the Taliban and designated ambassador to the UN Suhail shaheen also said ToI Taliban will welcome assistance at this critical juncture.
“We are open to receiving all diplomats and we are committed to ensuring the security of their routine diplomatic duties,” Shaheen said, responding to a question from ToI on whether or not Indian diplomats return to Afghanistan.
“Likewise, we welcome humanitarian aid in this critical period as winter is fast approaching,” he added, when asked about India’s offer of aid to Afghanistan on the sidelines of recent talks in Moscow format.
Contrary to their silence on the first official engagement with India in Doha in August this year, the Taliban were quick to confirm the meeting with an Indian delegation in Moscow last month. They also said that India offered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan during the Moscow meeting and that both sides believed it was necessary to take into account the concerns of the other and improve ” diplomatic and economic relations “.
The Indian government is expected to focus on humanitarian aid to the Afghan people at a conference of national security advisers it has offered to host next month. India has also explored the possibility of providing humanitarian assistance to Afghans through the Wagah-Attari land border. Significantly, the government last month investigated from Pakistan, which prevents India from exporting to Afghanistan by the aforementioned route, whether that would allow India to transport a large shipment of wheat ( around 50,000 MT) and medical aid in Afghanistan.
While it will be interesting to see in the next few days whether or not Pakistan facilitates this initiative, India must first ensure that there is an assurance of non-discriminatory distribution of food and medical aid once it is released. ‘she reached Afghanistan. India believes that such an exercise should be monitored by the UN.
Shaheen’s remarks also come amid a new speech by the Taliban government in Kabul to seek international legitimacy. Last week, the Taliban warned the United States and others that if their demands for recognition are not met and Afghan funds abroad remain frozen, it could become a problem not only for the region but for the world.
“Our message to America is that if the misunderstanding continues, the Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could become a problem for the world,” the Taliban spokesman said. Zabiullah Mujahid was quoted as saying.
India withdrew its diplomats from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul and has so far ruled out official recognition of the Kabul government saying it is not inclusive. Even Russia, while working closely with the Taliban, has maintained that it is in no rush to recognize the Taliban and will wait to see if they deliver on their commitments. While Pakistan has also not officially recognized the Taliban government, it allowed Taliban diplomats to take control of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad last week, according to media reports.
And as winter approaches, threatening to further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis by Afghanistan, spokesperson for the Taliban and designated ambassador to the UN Suhail shaheen also said ToI Taliban will welcome assistance at this critical juncture.
“We are open to receiving all diplomats and we are committed to ensuring the security of their routine diplomatic duties,” Shaheen said, responding to a question from ToI on whether or not Indian diplomats return to Afghanistan.
“Likewise, we welcome humanitarian aid in this critical period as winter is fast approaching,” he added, when asked about India’s offer of aid to Afghanistan on the sidelines of recent talks in Moscow format.
Contrary to their silence on the first official engagement with India in Doha in August this year, the Taliban were quick to confirm the meeting with an Indian delegation in Moscow last month. They also said that India offered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan during the Moscow meeting and that both sides believed it was necessary to take into account the concerns of the other and improve ” diplomatic and economic relations “.
The Indian government is expected to focus on humanitarian aid to the Afghan people at a conference of national security advisers it has offered to host next month. India has also explored the possibility of providing humanitarian assistance to Afghans through the Wagah-Attari land border. Significantly, the government last month investigated from Pakistan, which prevents India from exporting to Afghanistan by the aforementioned route, whether that would allow India to transport a large shipment of wheat ( around 50,000 MT) and medical aid in Afghanistan.
While it will be interesting to see in the next few days whether or not Pakistan facilitates this initiative, India must first ensure that there is an assurance of non-discriminatory distribution of food and medical aid once it is released. ‘she reached Afghanistan. India believes that such an exercise should be monitored by the UN.
Shaheen’s remarks also come amid a new speech by the Taliban government in Kabul to seek international legitimacy. Last week, the Taliban warned the United States and others that if their demands for recognition are not met and Afghan funds abroad remain frozen, it could become a problem not only for the region but for the world.
“Our message to America is that if the misunderstanding continues, the Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could become a problem for the world,” the Taliban spokesman said. Zabiullah Mujahid was quoted as saying.
India withdrew its diplomats from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul and has so far ruled out official recognition of the Kabul government saying it is not inclusive. Even Russia, while working closely with the Taliban, has maintained that it is in no rush to recognize the Taliban and will wait to see if they deliver on their commitments. While Pakistan has also not officially recognized the Taliban government, it allowed Taliban diplomats to take control of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad last week, according to media reports.