Taliban: “No one wants a civil war” in Afghanistan

Taliban say they don’t want to monopolize power, but insist there will be no peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani will not be dismissed.

In an interview with the Associated Press news agency, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the group’s negotiating team, laid out the group’s position on what should happen in a country in the edge of the precipice.

The Taliban have quickly captured territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings and threaten a number of provincial capitals, as the last troops from the United States and NATO leave Afghanistan.

This week, the top US military officer, Gen. Mark Milley, told a Pentagon press conference that the Taliban had “strategic momentum” and was not ruling out a strike. complete control by the Taliban.

But he said it’s not inevitable.

Memories of the last time the Taliban were in power some 20 years ago, when they imposed an Islamist regime that denied girls an education and banned women from working, have fueled fears of their return among many.

Afghans who can afford it are asking for visas by the thousands to leave Afghanistan, fearing a violent descent into chaos.

The withdrawal of the United States and NATO is over 95% complete and is expected to be completed by August 31.

Ghani a “warmonger”

Shaheen said the Taliban will lay down their arms when a negotiated government acceptable to all parties to the conflict is installed in Kabul and Ghani’s government is gone.

“I want to make it clear that we don’t believe in a monopoly on power because all the governments that (sought) to monopolize power in Afghanistan in the past were not successful governments,” Shaheen said, apparently including the the Taliban’s own five-year plan. rule in this evaluation.

“So we don’t want to repeat the same formula. “

But he was also adamant about maintaining Ghani’s rule, calling him hawkish and accusing him of using his Tuesday speech on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha to promise an offensive against the Taliban.

Shaheen rejected Ghani’s right to rule, resurrecting allegations of widespread fraud that surrounded Ghani’s election victory in 2019.

After this vote, Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah declared themselves president.

After a compromise agreement, Abdullah is now No. 2 in the government and heads the reconciliation council.

Ghani has often said he will stay in power until a new election can determine the next government.

His detractors – including outside the Taliban – accuse him of only seeking to retain power, causing splits among supporters of the government.

Last weekend, Abdullah led a high-level delegation to the Qatari capital Doha for talks with Taliban leaders.

It ended with the promise of more talks, as well as more attention to the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

Shaheen called the talks a good start. But he said the government’s repeated demands for a ceasefire while Ghani remained in power amounted to demanding a surrender from the Taliban.

“They don’t want reconciliation but they want to surrender,” he said.

Before any ceasefire, there must be an agreement on a new government “acceptable to us and to other Afghans,” he said.

So “there will be no war”.

The Taliban Against Women’s Rights

Shaheen said under this new government, women will be allowed to work, go to school and participate in politics, but will have to wear the hijab or headscarf.

He said women would be required to have a male relative with them to leave their homes and that Taliban commanders in the newly occupied districts have been ordered that universities, schools and markets operate as before, including with the participation of women and girls.

However, there have been repeated reports of districts captured by the Taliban imposing severe restrictions on women, even setting schools on fire.

A gruesome video that emerged appeared to show the Taliban killing captured commandos in northern Afghanistan.

Shaheen said some Taliban commanders ignored the leaders’ orders against the repressive and drastic behavior and several were brought to a Taliban military court and punished, although he did not provide details.

He claimed the video was fake, a splicing of separate footage.

Shaheen said there were no plans to carry out a military push on Kabul and that the Taliban has so far “refrained” from taking provincial capitals.

But he warned that they could, given the weapons and equipment they acquired in the newly captured districts.

He argued that the majority of the Taliban’s successes on the battlefield were the result of negotiations, not fighting.

“These neighborhoods that fell to us and the military forces that joined us … were through the mediation of the people, through talks,” he said.

“They (did not fall) because of the fighting… it would have been very difficult for us to take 194 districts in just eight weeks.”

The Taliban control about half of Afghanistan’s 419 district centers, and although they have yet to take any of the 34 provincial capitals, they are putting pressure on about half of them, Milley said.

In recent days, the United States has carried out airstrikes in support of besieged Afghan government troops in the southern city of Kandahar, around which Taliban fighters have gathered, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Thursday. .

The rapid fall of districts and the seemingly discouraged response from Afghan government forces prompted allied US warlords to resuscitate militias with violent histories.

“Nobody wants a civil war”

For many Afghans weary of over 40 years of war, this raises fears of a repeat of the brutal civil war of the early 1990s, in which these same warlords fought for power.

“You know, no one wants a civil war, including me,” Shaheen said.

Shaheen also reiterated the Taliban’s promises to reassure Afghans who fear the group.

Washington has promised to relocate thousands of US military interpreters.

Shaheen said they had nothing to fear from the Taliban and denied threatening them.

But, he added, if some want to seek asylum in the West because the Afghan economy is so poor, “it depends on them”.

He also denied that the Taliban threatened journalists and nascent Afghan civil society, which has been affected by dozens of killings over the past year.

The ISIL group (ISIS) has taken responsibility for some, but the Afghan government blamed the Taliban for most of the killings while the Taliban in turn accuses the Afghan government of committing the killings to defame them.

The government rarely made arrests in connection with these killings or revealed the results of its investigations.

Shaheen said journalists, including those working for Western media, have nothing to fear from a government that includes the Taliban.

“We did not send letters to journalists (threatening them), especially those who work for foreign media. They can continue their work even in the future, ”he said.