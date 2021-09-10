Taliban must honor commitments against terrorism and travel: India at the UN – Times of India

Calling the situation in Afghanistan “very fragile,” India told the UN on Thursday that it was important that the Taliban adhere to their commitment not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorist purposes, including by UN-designated terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammed.Participating in a debate, the Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti , recalled that on August 30 UNSC The resolution had stressed that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country, nor to harbor or train terrorists, nor to plan or finance terrorist acts. India has underscored these concerns repeatedly at the UN and in its interactions with other nations.

“It (the resolution) took into account some of our collective concerns, in particular on terrorism, where it noted the Taliban’s commitment not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorist purposes, including share of terrorists and terrorist groups designated under UNSCR 1267, “Tirumurti said.

“As evidenced by the deplorable terrorist attack in Acceptance the airport last month, terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to Afghanistan. It is therefore important that the commitments made in this regard are respected and respected, “he added.

Adopted under the Indian Presidency of security Council, the resolution named the Taliban and mentioned its commitment to the issue of terrorism, and also took note of the Taliban’s statement that Afghans will be able to travel abroad unhindered. “We hope that these commitments will be honored, including with regard to the safe, secure and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals,” Tirumurti said.

India also called on the international community to rise above all partisan interests and to side with the Afghan people in their desire for peace, stability and security in the country.

“The situation in Afghanistan continues to be very fragile. As an immediate neighbor and friend of its people, the current situation concerns us directly,” Tirumurti said.

He said uncertainties abound over the future of the Afghan people, as well as the maintenance and construction of the gains made over the past two decades. “In this context, we reaffirm the need to make the voice of Afghan women heard, to realize the aspirations of Afghan children and to protect the rights of minorities. We call for the provision of emergency humanitarian assistance and stress the need to provide unhindered access to the UN and other agencies in this regard, “he said.