Taliban make “door-to-door visits” to Afghanistan (UN document)

The Taliban are going door-to-door searching for opponents and their families, according to a United Nations threat assessment report, which reinforces fears that AfghanistanThe new leaders plan to take revenge.

After routing government forces and taking control of Kabul on Sunday to end a 20-year war, the group had repeatedly pledged a full amnesty as part of a well-designed public relations blitz.

The women were also assured that their rights will be respected and that the Taliban will be “positively different” from their brutal regime of 1996-2001.

But with thousands still trying to flee the capital on evacuation flights, the UN intelligence report confirmed the fears of many.

The Taliban have carried out “targeted door-to-door visits” of people who have worked with US and NATO forces, according to the confidential document from the UN threat assessment consultants consulted by the UN agency. AFP press.

The report, written by the Norwegian Center for Global Analysis, said fighters in the group were also checking people on their way to Kabul airport.

“They target the families of those who refuse to surrender, and pursue and punish their families ‘according to sharia’,” Christian Nellemann, executive director of the group, told AFP.

“We expect the two people previously working with NATO and US forces and their allies, as well as their families, to be at risk of torture and execution.”

“Threatened lives”

The Taliban have denied such accusations in the past and have repeatedly issued statements saying fighters are prohibited from entering private homes.

He also insists that women and journalists have nothing to fear under their new regime, although several media professionals have reported being beaten with sticks or whips while trying to record some of the observed chaos. in Kabul in recent days.

Rob McBride of Al Jazeera, of Kabul, said the UN report contradicted the group’s assurances.

“The Taliban said they had no interest in the recriminations, the reprisals. But we know that in the provinces, at the local level, there have been cases of people being targeted. There was retaliation. People have been killed, ”he said.

“The question is how much of the work of the Taliban even at the local level or how much is it just retaliation between individuals, between families or ethnic groups. It gets very messy and very confusing when you enter the provinces of Afghanistan. “

During the first term of the Taliban in power, women were excluded from public life and girls excluded from school. People were stoned to death for adultery, while music and television were also prohibited.

The United States invaded Afghanistan and overthrew the group in 2001 in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks for providing sanctuary for al Qaeda.

A video posted online by a senior reporter this week for a government television station offered a different reality to the Taliban’s new image of tolerance.

“Our lives are at risk,” said Shabnam Dawran, presenter of the state-owned RTA television station, saying she was kicked out of the office.

“Male employees, those with office cards were allowed to enter the office, but I was told I couldn’t continue my job because the system was changed,” she said.

There have been isolated signs of opposition to the Taliban in parts of Afghanistan this week.

On Thursday, small groups of Afghans waved the country’s black, red and green flags in Kabul and a handful of suburbs to celebrate Afghanistan’s independence anniversary – sometimes in plain sight of Taliban patrol officers.

“My request from the international community… is that it turn its attention to Afghanistan and not allow the achievements of 20 years to be wasted,” one protester said.

Taliban fighters fired to disperse dozens of Afghans in Jalalabad who waved the flag on Wednesday.

Russia also stressed Thursday that a resistance movement was forming in the Panjshir Valley, led by deposed Vice President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of a slain anti-Taliban fighter.

“The Taliban do not control all of Afghanistan,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In the Panjshir Valley, northeast of Kabul, Ahmad Massoud, the son of Afghanistan’s most famous anti-Taliban fighter, Ahmad Shah Massoud, said he was “ready to follow in his father’s footsteps.”

“But we need more weapons, ammunition and supplies,” Massoud wrote in the Washington Post newspaper.

Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan since the Taliban invaded the capital. The United States said Thursday it has airlifted around 9,000 people out of Kabul since August 14.

Chaos erupted at the airport this week as frenzied Afghans searched for a way out of the country.

An Afghan sports federation has reported that a footballer for the national youth team has died after falling from a US plane he desperately clung to on takeoff.