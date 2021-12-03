World
Taliban leader says Afghan women’s rights must be ‘enforced’ – Times of India
KABUL: The Taliban on Friday issued a decree on behalf of their supreme leader ordering Afghan ministries “to take serious action” against Women’s rights, but did not mention girls’ access to school.
The move comes after the Islamists seized power in mid-August and as they seek to restore Afghanistan’s access to billions of dollars in assets and aid suspended when the previous regime backed by the West collapsed in the last stages of a US military withdrawal.
“The leadership of the Islamic Emirate orders all relevant organizations (…) to take serious action to uphold women’s rights,” the decree said, citing the elusive Supreme Leader. Hibatullah Akhundzada.
The decree deals with marriage and widows rights, stating that “no one can force a woman to marry by coercion or pressure” and that a widow is entitled to an unspecified fixed share of her husband’s inheritance.
It instructs the Ministry of Culture and Information to publish documents on women’s rights “to prevent … the current repression”.
Respect for women’s rights has been cited repeatedly by major global donors as a condition for restoring aid.
The decree makes absolutely no mention of secondary education for girls – which has been suspended for millions – or of female employment, who were not allowed to return to public sector jobs.
Women’s rights were severely curtailed during the previous Taliban takeover, which lasted from 1996 to late 2001.
The women were forced to wear full-cover burqas, were only allowed to leave the house with a male chaperone, and were barred from work and education.
Akhundzada has maintained a very low public profile since becoming Supreme Leader in 2016, after his predecessor was killed in a American drone strike.
On October 30, the Taliban released a 10-minute audio recording purported to show him speaking to a madrassa in the southern city of Kandahar that day.
But some analysts believe he may have been killed a year or more ago.
