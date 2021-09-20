World
Taliban: Islamic State militants claim responsibility for attacks on Taliban – Times of India
CAIRO: Extremist group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for series of deadly attacks targeting Taliban vehicles in the east Afghanistan.
The statement, published Sunday evening on the media branch of the militant group, the Aamaq news agency, reports a growing threat to the Taliban from their longtime rivals.
At least eight people, including several Taliban fighters, were killed in attacks on Sunday and Saturday in the provincial town of Jalalabad, an IS stronghold.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a blitz campaign last month, invading the capital of Acceptance while we and NATO were in the final stages of withdrawing their troops. The last foreign soldiers left on August 30.
The Taliban now face major economic and security challenges in attempting to rule Afghanistan, and an accelerated campaign of IS attacks will further complicate these efforts. The Taliban and IS extremists were enemies before foreign troops left Afghanistan.
Both groups subscribe to a harsh interpretation of Islam, but the Taliban have focused on taking control of Afghanistan, while ISIS affiliates in Afghanistan and elsewhere are calling for global jihad.
