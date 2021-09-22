World
Taliban: German FM says Taliban ‘show’ at UN would be pointless – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: Germany on Wednesday expressed its opposition to the Talibanrequest to contact The United Nations, claiming that the “spectacle” of the new Afghan leaders would be useless.
UN Credentials Committee examines Taliban request to respond to General assembly on behalf of Afghanistan, which is still represented on the global forum by the ambassador of the government which collapsed last month.
“Scheduling a show at the United Nations will not help,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko maas told reporters.
“What is important are concrete actions and not just words, including on human rights and in particular the rights of women and on an inclusive government and at a distance from terrorist groups,” he said.
Maas said it was important to communicate with the Taliban, but said, “The United Nations General Assembly is not the right place for this.”
A senior US official suggested that the accreditation committee, which includes the United States, would not take a decision before the end of the General Assembly on Monday.
“It will take some time to deliberate,” the official said.
No nation has recognized the Taliban, whose brutal regime from 1996 to 2001 was recognized by only three countries: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
UN Credentials Committee examines Taliban request to respond to General assembly on behalf of Afghanistan, which is still represented on the global forum by the ambassador of the government which collapsed last month.
“Scheduling a show at the United Nations will not help,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko maas told reporters.
“What is important are concrete actions and not just words, including on human rights and in particular the rights of women and on an inclusive government and at a distance from terrorist groups,” he said.
Maas said it was important to communicate with the Taliban, but said, “The United Nations General Assembly is not the right place for this.”
A senior US official suggested that the accreditation committee, which includes the United States, would not take a decision before the end of the General Assembly on Monday.
“It will take some time to deliberate,” the official said.
No nation has recognized the Taliban, whose brutal regime from 1996 to 2001 was recognized by only three countries: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.