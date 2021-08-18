World
Taliban frolic at amusement park in Herat, Afghanistan
KABUL: After its recent takeover in Afghanistan, the Taliban celebrated his “so-called” victory with videos posted on social media showing numerous alleged Taliban frolicking around an amusement park in Herat and enjoy the rides on the bumper cars and on the merry-go-rounds.
Viral videos cited by the New York Post shows the alleged Taliban at an entertainment site in the city of Herat, which the Islamic group captured on Thursday as it passed Afghanistan after a US withdrawal, according to reports.
The US media group citing a French outlet reported that a 30-second video clip identifying the men – including one who was riding in a gold bumper car while holding what appeared to be a long gun – as terrorists Taliban.
Another loud laugh can be heard in the shared video as suspected Taliban members ride together alongside several others, including children.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday when the president Achraf Ghani fled and the insurgents entered I accept without opposition.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban announced a “general amnesty” for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including the women correspondent with Sharia right.
Taliban leaders discuss the government’s future plans in Doha and are in contact with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to form the government in Afghanistan.
The world is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan as countries rush to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an effort to secure their people.
