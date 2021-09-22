World
Taliban expands cabinet to include non-Pashtuns, but still no women – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The Taliban expanded their interim cabinet on Tuesday to include new members, all of them men and several of them from non-Pashtun ethnic groups, in a bid to satisfy the global community that insists their government be inclusive. However, not a single woman has been included in the cabinet so far.
After including 17 new members on Tuesday – including representatives of the Hazara, Tajik and Uzbek ethnic groups – the strength of the Afghan interim government reached 50. In the first phase, the Taliban announced the names of 33 ministers on September 7.
Announcing the cabinet expansion at a press conference, Zabihullah Mujahid, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, said he hoped the international community would recognize his government in the near future.
Regarding the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Girls’ Education, Mujahid simply said that the government is trying to meet women’s demands for work and education. He also hinted that women could be added to the cabinet later. He added that the decision not to allow girls in grades 6 to 12 to return to schools was temporary.
“We are working to complete the procedures so that the girls can resume their studies. We will announce soon when they can go to school, ”he said.
Mujahid said there was no reason to refuse recognition from their government. “It is the responsibility of the United Nations to recognize our government. We want to have diplomatic relations with European, Asian and Islamic countries, ”he said.
Although they are seen as a guardian setup, the Taliban have yet to set any timeframe for this. They have neither disclosed their plan on forming a permanent government nor said anything about holding elections in the country in the future.
Mujahid also spoke about the country’s critical economic conditions, saying domestic incomes were sufficient to meet basic needs. “We are using all diplomatic channels to unfreeze Afghan assets,” he said. After the Taliban took power, the United States froze $ 9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets.
According to figures accumulated by watchdogs, more than 150 media outlets went out of business last month due to lack of funds and fear of Taliban policies. Many journalists and broadcasters left the country after the Taliban overthrew the previous government.
The Taliban deputy minister further said that the main radar at Kabul airport had been badly damaged and international commercial flights would resume after the repair work was completed. He added that helicopters at Kabul airport were destroyed “by American soldiers”. Recently, Taliban fighters were seen in a viral video swinging off the wing of an abandoned US helicopter.
Meanwhile, human rights groups accused the Taliban of “routinely dismantling” human rights in Afghanistan after taking control of the country.
During a briefing on Tuesday, Amnesty International, the International Federation for Human Rights and the World Organization Against Torture accused the Taliban of a number of rights violations, including restrictions on press freedom, restrictions on women and targeted killings of civilians and former government officials.
A 29-page report claimed that the Taliban simply “attempted to portray itself as a reformed group that recognizes a semblance of women’s rights and free speech,” but such statements “are just cover for a regression towards their old repressive regime “.
The rights groups report said that “the messages about women’s rights that have been communicated by the Taliban since they took power have been unclear and inconsistent and have left women in Afghanistan terrified.” .
After their government announced, the Taliban replaced the Ministry of Women’s Affairs with the Ministry of Preaching and Guidance and the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.
