Taliban consider governance models, oppose Pakistani fence on Durand Line – Times of India
PESHAWAR: The Taliban said they were considering several models of governance, including an Islamic emirate, and would implement a form of government that would be acceptable to the Afghan nation.
The insurgent group also expressed concern that Pakistan was closing its border (the Durand Line) with Afghanistan, claiming that the Afghans had not given their consent.
Without announcing a date for the formation of the government in this war-torn country, the spokesman of the Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid said the group was working on it and would soon announce the implementation of a new system. It was addressed exclusively to a Pakistani Pashto television station.
He said that since taking control of the government they have started consultations with all stakeholders. “We have frequently held negotiations with politicians, academics, religious leaders and former Mujahedin. We also sent teams to the provinces to meet with local leaders and academics. All of these efforts were aimed at learning about the plans of others and securing contributions from all segments of society. put in place an inclusive system that would be acceptable to all ”, Mujahedin said, adding that consultations on forming the government were still ongoing.
Several Taliban leaders, who had met with Afghan leaders, including former President Hamid Karzai and Dr Abdullah Abdullah, head of the Afghan High Council for Reconciliation, in Kabul left for Kandahar to brief Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, of all the developments that have occurred over the past two weeks. “The final decision in this regard will be taken by the leader of the Taliban (Haibatullah Akhunzada),” Mujahid said.
Asked about the group’s meeting in Moscow with the Troika-Plus, where the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan had opposed the establishment of an Islamic emirate in Afghanistan, the spokesperson in Taliban leader said, “It’s up to the Afghans to decide the affairs of the country. We (the Afghan nation) reserve the right to make decisions on whether to change the country’s name, introduce the new flag or keep the old one, and introduce some form of government. The world shouldn’t worry about it and should focus on the issues surrounding it. ”
The Taliban, since taking control of Kabul, use the group’s white flag with religious inscriptions. They used it in official settings and displayed it on buildings. Several protests have taken place in Afghanistan over the flag controversy, with the insurgent group beating several people for carrying the national flag after the Taliban took power.
The fence was built by Pakistan on the Durand Line, the 2,640 km land border it shares with Afghanistan. It traverses rugged mountains, densely forested valleys, and narrow, rocky passages.
The previous Afghan government strongly opposed the project and several violent incidents occurred between Pakistani and Afghan forces over the border dispute, resulting in a number of casualties. Pakistan had done its best to convince the Taliban, under the insurgent group’s previous regime, to accept the Durand Line as a permanent border, but the group’s senior leaders had been reluctant to accept.
“The Afghans are unhappy and oppose the fence. The new Afghan government will announce its position on this issue. The fence separated people and divided families. We want to create a safe and peaceful environment at the border so that there is no need to create barriers, ”Mujahid said.
Mujahid added that the Taliban had already taken control of the three main gates at Kabul airport. “The last evacuation flights are continuing and the airport load will soon be handed over to us. Our reserved force is waiting for the American exit to take charge,” he said. “Kabul airport will remain functional. We have the technical know-how and can manage the operations of the airfield,” he said.
The Taliban spokesman said the IS-K, the terrorist formation that carried out deadly attacks in Kabul on Thursday, posed no threat. “ISIS members in Afghanistan are Afghans. They did not come from Iraq or Syria but were influenced by the idea of Daesh (IS). Their objectives were to wage a war against foreign troops and to establish an Islamic government. After the exit of foreign troops and the establishment of an Islamic system, they would have no reason to continue their activities, “he said, swearing that they would not allow the use of Afghan soil against no country.
