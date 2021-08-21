Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar in Kabul for government talks

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul for talks to form a new Afghan government, nearly a week after the armed group took the capital without resistance.

The Taliban completed their sudden advance across the country as US-led forces withdrew, coinciding with what German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday to be the “breathtaking collapse” of the military Afghan.

Since then, thousands of people have flocked to Kabul airport as security worsens day by day as Western countries struggle to speed up the rate of evacuations of their citizens and vulnerable Afghans amid the chaos. and reports of Taliban violence.

Baradar will meet with battlefield commanders, former heads of government and policymakers, as well as religious scholars, a Taliban official said without giving details.

He arrived in Afghanistan last Tuesday from Qatar, choosing to land in the country’s second largest city, Kandahar – the spiritual birthplace of the Taliban.

Baradar negotiated the movement’s 2020 peace deal with the United States. His presence is significant because he has often spoken to former Afghan leaders such as ex-President Hamid Karzai.

Afghan officials familiar with talks in the capital said the Taliban said they would not make any government announcements until the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Taliban officials said the armed group plans to prepare a new model of government for Afghanistan in the coming weeks, with separate teams to tackle internal security and financial concerns.

“Experts from the former government will be called in for crisis management,” an unnamed official told Reuters news agency.

The new government structure would not be a democracy according to Western definitions, but “it will protect the rights of everyone,” he added.

The Taliban have presented a more moderate face since returning to power after being overthrown in 2001, saying they want peace, will not take revenge on their former enemies and will respect women’s rights under Islamic law.

While in power from 1996 to 2001, the group prevented women from working or going out without wearing a wrap-around burqa and prevented children from going to school.

Other senior Taliban leaders seen in the capital in recent days include Khalil Haqqani – one of America’s “most wanted terrorists” with a $ 5 million bounty on his head.

Pro-Taliban social media feeds showed Haqqani meeting Gulbuddin Hekmatyar – a bitter former rival during the brutal civil war of the early 1990s, but still influential in Afghan politics.

Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official in the ousted government, tweeted that he and Karzai met with the acting Taliban governor for Kabul on Saturday, who “assured us that he would do everything possible for the safety of the people” of the city. .

“Crimes against civilians”

About 13,000 foreigners and Afghans working for embassies and international aid groups have been evacuated from Kabul airport since Taliban fighters entered the capital, a NATO official said.

“The evacuation process is slow because it is risky, because we do not want any form of clashes with members of the Taliban or civilians outside the airport,” he said under cover of anonymity. “We don’t want to start a blame game about the escape plan.”

In a new security warning, the U.S. Embassy on Saturday told citizens not to travel to Kabul airport without “individual instructions from a U.S. government official,” citing potential security threats to the exterior of its doors. And yet, crowds remained outside its concrete barriers, a few documents clinging to it.

Switzerland has postponed a charter flight to Uzbekistan aimed at assisting the evacuation effort, its foreign ministry said.

“The security situation around Kabul airport has deteriorated considerably in recent hours. A large number of people in front of the airport and sometimes violent clashes hinder access to the airport, ”the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

After a backlog at a transit facility in Qatar forced flights from Kabul International Airport to stop for several hours on Friday, the Gulf nation of Bahrain announced on Saturday it was allowing flights to use its transit facilities for evacuation.

The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, said they would welcome up to 5,000 Afghans “before they leave for other countries.”

“Panic, stress and anxiety”

Individual Afghans and international aid and defense groups have reported harsh retaliation against protests and roundups by those who previously held government posts, criticized the Taliban, or worked with the Americans.

“We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians,” the Taliban official said on condition of anonymity. “Yes [members of the Taliban] are these public order issues, they will be investigated, ”he said.

“We can understand panic, stress and anxiety. People think we won’t be responsible, but we won’t. “

Former officials have told harrowing stories of hiding from the Taliban in recent days as gunmen have been going door to door.

Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political bureau, was part of the group’s negotiating team in the Qatari capital of Doha.

He was said to have been one of the most trusted commanders of former Taliban supreme leader Mullah Omar, Baradar was captured in 2010 by security forces in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi but freed in 2018 at the request of the United States.