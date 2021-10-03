World
Taliban: Classified elements of Doha deal between US and Taliban worry India | News from India – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India accepts that despite Pakistansupport role for Taliban and securing a US strategic failure in Afghanistan, Washington could re-engage with Islamabad – perhaps stripped of illusions – once again, after a gap.
Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar, during an event in Washington, underlined the “tactical compromises” that the United States could make in Afghanistan-Pakistan, vis-à-vis the Taliban and Pakistan. Acknowledging for the first time, with slight reproach, that India had been kept in the dark about the details of the US-Taliban deal, he said: “I think to some extent we will all be justified in ‘have levels of concern. And to some extent, the jury is still out.
Jaishankar’s reference was to the classified parts of the US-Taliban Doha peace agreement, two annexes of which have not been shared, not only with India but also with US partners. According to sources, these portions include military actions in which the United States is engaged in Afghanistan. There is deep concern in India over the details of the secret parties that could impact India. “There were commitments that were made by the Taliban in Doha … The United States knows this better than anyone, we have not been given confidence on various aspects of this,” Jaishankar said.
The result of US actions was to throw Afghan civil society and Ashraf Ghani’s government under the bus, as the Taliban invaded Kabul in mid-August. “We have been victims of cross-border terrorism from this region and … It has shaped in many ways our view of some of Afghanistan’s neighbors. How much does the United States share that point of view and where the United States makes its tactical compromises is for the Americans to figure out, “Jaishankar said.
India faces a difficult diplomatic and security situation after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. This concerns not only the legitimacy of the Taliban government, but also Pakistan’s positioning vis-à-vis Afghanistan, China and now the United States, all of which could have an impact on the security space of the United States. ‘India.
This week, US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit India and then Pakistan, a scenario that has not been followed in the recent past. She is following a similar path traced by CIA chief Bill Burns, who was here a few days ago. So far the US president Joe biden refrained from speaking with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, something that irritates the Pakistani establishment.
For now, US officials have indicated that this will involve evacuations, but sections of the Indian establishment believe that given US intelligence vulnerabilities in Afghanistan-Pakistan, US-Pakistan engagement could escalate. However, there is a growing clamor in Washington to call on Pakistan to play its part, with a new bill presented to the US Congress that directly mentions Pakistan and seeks an “assessment of the support of state and non-state actors, including the government of Pakistan. , for the Taliban between 2001 and 2020. ”
Key Indian government security sources believe the situation in Afghanistan will dramatically worsen, certainly for civil society in the country. There are already signs of abuse of women, removing them from employment and education, suffering from minorities, etc. This is already playing badly in the internal politics of the Democrats in Washington. First, the realization that the main reason the Afghan government went bankrupt was that there was virtually no room for it in the Doha agreement.
The UN credentials committee is expected to meet in November to demand that the Taliban be given the seat at the UN. The Taliban have already appointed their spokesperson, Suhail shaheen, For work.
