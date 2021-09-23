World
Taliban: China calls for lifting sanctions on Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and freeing foreign exchange reserves – Times of India
BEJING: China on Thursday called for lifting sanctions against Taliban administered Afghanistan and urged the United States not to use the war-torn country’s frozen foreign exchange reserves as “bargaining chips” to exert political pressure on the hardline militant group.
Speaking to G20 foreign ministers via video link, Chinese foreign minister Wang yi also demanded the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
“Humanitarian assistance is a task without delay. We must redouble our efforts and accelerate the delivery of assistance to Afghanistan, and in particular, lend a hand to the Afghan people in time to meet their needs. most urgent, “said a foreign ministry. statement quoting Wang.
He pointed to China’s decision to provide aid worth 200 million yuan ($ 31 million), including three million vaccines.
Wang also called on the United States to release the frozen foreign exchange reserves of the Afghan central bank.
According to reports from Washington, the United States has frozen approximately $ 9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and halted cash shipments to Kabul, in an attempt to maintain the Taliban government to access money.
“Economic sanctions must stop. All kinds of unilateral sanctions or restrictions on Afghanistan should be lifted, ”Wang said.
“Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves are its national assets, and should be held by and used for the people, rather than being used as a bargaining chip to exert political pressure on Afghanistan,” he said. he said, adding that G20 members should actively take practical steps to help Afghanistan alleviate the current liquidity crisis.
International financial institutions should also provide financial support for poverty reduction, sustainable development, livelihood and infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, he said.
After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last month, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank suspended aid to the war-torn country, which is largely dependent on the flow of foreign funds.
According to reports from Kabul, the Afghan economy is on the verge of collapse even as the United Nations has made tremendous efforts to galvanize global efforts to speed up food and essential supplies.
The Taliban, whose interim government has yet to be recognized, has previously called on the United States to release its frozen foreign exchange reserves and threatened to take legal action.
“We need to tackle both the symptoms and the root causes of the refugee problem. The United States and the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should take primary responsibility for solving the problem of Afghan refugees and migrants, ”he said.
Wang also referred to initiatives by China, Pakistan and Russia to intensify contacts with the Taliban.
Special envoys from the three countries held talks with senior Taliban officials in Kabul as well as former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the Council for National Reconciliation under the previous government, over the past two days. .
“The first meeting of foreign ministers on the Afghan issue between the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and the informal meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran on the Afghan issue are reached a consensus, sending a clear signal of the creation of a favorable external environment for the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan, ”Wang said.
In addition, the world community supports Afghanistan’s efforts “to ultimately build a broad and inclusive political structure that respects the fundamental rights of minority groups, women and children, and pursues a foreign policy of peace promoting good neighborliness with all countries, especially with neighboring countries. ,” he said.
Cooperation against terrorism must be deepened, he added. “Afghanistan must seriously honor its commitments by breaking away from and resolutely combating all kinds of international terrorist forces,” Wang said.
He said the international community should build a united front against terrorism, oppose double standards and selective counterterrorism, and prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a fertile ground and a haven for terrorism.
Afghanistan should make its administration more inclusive and predictable, and the international community should work in a down-to-earth manner to help Afghanistan speed up reconstruction in order to fundamentally reduce the number of new refugees and migrants, ”he said. -he declares.
