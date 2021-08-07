World

Taliban capture second Afghan provincial capital in 24 hours

KABUL: The Taliban Saturday captured city ​​of sheberghan in Jawzjan, said the vice-governor, the second Afghan provincial capital to fall to insurgents in less than 24 hours.
“The forces and (government) officials withdrew at the airport,” Jawzjan vice-governor said Qader Malia Recount AFP.
The city is home to famous warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, who only returned to Afghanistan this week after receiving medical treatment in Turkey.
The Taliban have conquered large parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives in May to coincide with the start of the final withdrawal of foreign troops.
On Friday, the town of Zaranj in Nimroz fell to the Taliban “without a fight”, according to its vice-governor, becoming the first provincial capital to be taken by the insurgents.
There was more resistance in Sheberghan, several sources told AFP, but a Dostum collaborator confirmed the town had been taken.




