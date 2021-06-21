World
Taliban capture key Afghan district, adding to winning streak – Times of India
Taliban Fighters took control of a key district in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province on Monday and surrounded the provincial capital, police said, as the insurgent group added to its string of attacks. recent victories on the battlefield.
Fight around Imam Sahib The district began at the end of the day on Sunday and by midday on Monday the Taliban had invaded the district headquarters and controlled the police headquarters, said Inamuddin Rahmani, spokesman for the provincial police.
Taliban militants were within a kilometer of Kunduz, the provincial capital, but had not entered the city, he said, although there were reports of small Taliban bands near. from the outskirts and residents trying to leave for Kabul.
Dozens of districts have fallen to the Taliban since May 1, when the United States and NATO the troops began their final departure from Afghanistan. Like Imam Sahib district in northern Kunduz, their importance often lies in their proximity to roads and major cities.
Imam Sahib is strategically located near Afghanistan’s northern border with Tajikistan, a key supply route from Central Asia.
Rahmani said the police and Afghan National Army the soldiers had jointly tried to defend the neighborhood. He said it was still not clear how many casualties the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces suffered in the protracted battle or how many Taliban were killed or injured.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed confirmed that Imam Sahib district was in Taliban hands.
Several other districts of Kunduz also fell to the insurgent group in the latest round of fighting, including Dasht-e-Archi, neighbor of Imam Sahib, Rahmani said, further consolidating local transport links in the area. region.
Syed Mohammad Mousavi drove his family to the relative safety of Kabul on Sunday from northern Mazar-e-Sharif, about 120 kilometers west of Kunduz.
He said people were trying to leave the town of Kunduz for Kabul, fearing more fighting. “The Taliban were all over the road, checking the cars. We were very scared, ”he said after reaching the capital.
In recent days, the Taliban have taken several districts in the three northern provinces of Kunduz, Baghlan and Balkh, Mousavi said. Significantly, witnesses said that Doshi district in Baghlan province was in Taliban hands, which, if true, gives the insurgent group control of the only road that connects five provinces of the north to the capital Kabul.
The Taliban have posted videos to their website and to WhatsApp groups which they claim show government soldiers who have surrendered returning home and receiving money from the Taliban.
On Sunday, Taliban leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhunzada issued a statement ordering his soldiers to “treat those who surrender well and be of good behavior with them.”
But fighting was fierce in some districts, with both sides claiming casualties.
A senior police official speaking on condition of not being identified as he is not authorized to speak to the media said the police officers fighting in the neighborhoods are mostly from poor families. These families have remained poor despite the trillions of dollars spent in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
“They haven’t seen any changes in their lives and are indifferent so they don’t see any difference.… They want to save their lives just for today.”
The Taliban’s gains and the gradual withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 to 3,500 US troops and 7,000 NATO forces have made efforts to find a negotiated end to the protracted conflict in Afghanistan urgent.
Talks between the government and the Taliban taking place in Qatar have been blocked. While Taliban leaders say they are ready to negotiate, observers familiar with the talks say the insurgent movement appears more concerned with securing military gains in the hope of strengthening their negotiating position.
